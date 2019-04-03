‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, April 2: Brooke Warns Hope While Ridge Cautions Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, April 2 states that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) tried to persuade his son that it was bedtime. But Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) didn’t want to leave Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle), per Soap Central. She promised the little boy that they would watch movies at another time and that she would always be there for him if he needed a friend.

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) was still upset after her conversation with her husband. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) had told her that Taylor thought that Douglas, Hope, and Thomas could be a family. Brooke thought that the idea was crazy and told Ridge as much.

Brooke Logan Forrester Warns Hope Logan Spencer

Brooke left for the cabin to see her daughter. Soon, she and Hope were talking about Douglas. She told her mother that Douglas wanted her to go skateboarding with him. She admitted that she had not skated in years, and they laughed about the prospect. Brooke thought that Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) could take Douglas to the skate park. She thought it was a great idea.

Hope shared with her mother that Douglas had asked her to be his mother. She said that it had been emotional for her to hear that a child wanted to call her “mommy.” She relayed that she had reassured the little boy that she would be there for him. Brooke wanted Hope to take care of herself, and warned her to focus on her future with Liam. She said that one day she and Liam might decide to have a family when she was ready. Hope scowled at Brooke.

Will’s Last Surprise on The Bold and the Beautiful

At Katie’s (Heather Tom) house, Will (Finnegan George) wanted to know if his parents were mad at him for setting them up. They told him that they were impressed by his ingenuity. After filling Wyatt (Darin Brooks), Donna (Jennifer Gareis), and Justin (Aaron D. Spears) in on Will’s matchmaking skills, they talked about how amazing he was.

Later, Katie and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) were alone. Suddenly the doorbell rang. A delivery guy (Andrew Liner) announced that he had a delivery from William Spencer. Katie and Bill hollered for Will to come downstairs. They asked him to explain the delivery. Per She Knows Soaps, Will sheepishly explained that he had also ordered dessert for them. Katie, Will, and Bill ate dollar sign cookies while they joked and laughed.

Ridge Forrester Cautions Thomas

Thomas thanked Ridge for letting him and Douglas stay there. He told his father that Douglas was enjoying spending time with Hope. Ridge remarked that their bond was also healing for Hope. Thomas mused that it was wonderful to have Hope close by. Ridge cautioned Thomas that Hope is married to Liam. Thomas put his father’s mind at ease and said that his only focus was on Douglas at the moment.