Celine Dion Addresses Those Who Have Been Concerned With Her Weight Loss And Health

Powerhouse vocalist Celine Dion spoke to Good Morning America‘s Deborah Roberts in an interview about how she’s doing lately that aired Tuesday.

In the interview, Dion talks about her husband who sadly passed away who gives her strength, her children, and her slight weight loss than had some people concerned.

“I feel so powerful and in charge and grounded and happy,” the “My Heart Will Go On” hitmaker expressed.

“I think from René giving me so much strength and power and positivity and being in charge even more because now, I will never be a dad, but it’s like I’m in a double job as a parent, so I’m a ‘parents.'”

Celine has an 18-year-old son, René-Charles and 8-year-old twins, Nelson and Eddy.

Recent articles in the press have focused on her weight loss that has had people concerned but she has shut that down telling everyone she’s in good health and that she has a new passion.

“It’s true that I’m a little thinner. Everything’s fine. Nothing’s wrong. I have discovered a new passion: dancing,” she said.

Recently, Celine took to Twitter to announce she was the spokeswoman for L’oreal Paris.

She first gained recognition internationally by winning both the 1982 Yamaha World Popular Song Festival and the 1988 Eurovision Song Contest, where she represented Switzerland. Since then, Dion’s career has gone from strength to strength.

In 1993, Dion’s album, The Colour of My Love, topped the Canadian charts and sold over 20 million records worldwide. In 1996, her Falling Into You album became her best-selling album by shifting over 32 million around the globe. A year later, she released Let’s Talk About Love, which sold another 31 million copies. They both topped the Canadian, American and U.K. charts. All three of these albums have made the list of best-selling albums.

Celine has had numerous singles top the chart — “The Power of Love,” “Think Twice,” “Because You Loved Me,” “My Heart Will Go On,” and “I’m Your Angel” to name a few. Her latest single “Ashes,” released last year was for the soundtrack of film Deadpool 2.

Dion is the queen of Las Vegas and is known for her residencies there. Next month, she will carry on her latest residency there on May 14. She is set to play another 16 shows there until June 8. The show titled simply “Celine” started back in 2011 and is still going strong.

On Twitter, Celine has over 849,000 followers while on Instagram, she has over 3 million. Her Facebook page has been liked by over 23 million active users.