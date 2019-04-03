Mark Consuelos Cuddles With Andy Cohen’s Son, Ben, Over Coffee

Andy Cohen’s nearly 2-month-old son, Benjamin, has a lot of celebrity fans. The tiny tot has already been photographed with such famous faces as Kelly Ripa, Anderson Cooper, and Jimmy Fallon, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Now, the baby is cozying up to Ripa’s husband, actor Mark Consuelos.

On Tuesday, April 2, the host of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live posted a shot of his firstborn child with the sexy Riverdale star on Instagram. In the pic, Consuelos is cuddling Ben in his left arm, and drinking a cup of coffee with his right hand. Managing both a baby and a drink seems very easy for the father-of-three.

Ben is nuzzled into the neck of his dad’s 48-year-old friend, and they are both wearing gray sweatshirts. However, only the stylish baby is wearing designer pants from Fendi.

The photo was taken during the daytime at the Italian restaurant Morandi in New York City’s West Village, and it has been liked by more than 213,300 of Cohen’s faithful followers.

Additionally, more than 2,700 people have commented on the cute snapshot, including several current and former stars of the Real Housewives franchise such as Cynthia Bailey, Yolanda Hadid, Gretchen Rossi, and Luann de Lesseps.

“I’m gonna put on my fendi track pants and see if I can do the same,” jokingly wrote television personality Carson Kressley.

“Kid stole my Heart… Ben is a straight up G with those pants,” wrote Consuelos, who did not share any photos from the lunch date on social media.

“Two #daddies, one baby, [1] pair of [Fendi] pants = heaven,” said his wife, Ripa, who added three red heart emojis at the end of her comment.

On February 28, the Live with Kelly & Ryan co-host shared two pictures of herself with baby Ben on Instagram. In the pics, she is bonding with the gorgeous swaddled-up baby, who sports a full head of dark hair.

The bubbly blonde said that she was “deeply in love” with the newborn, and thanked her BFF Cohen “for bringing such joy to the world.”

The former Love Connection host has been delighting his more than 3.2 million Instagram followers with photographs and videos of his precious son since he was born via a surrogate on February 4.

Over the weekend, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Cohen uploaded a fun photo of Ben wearing an ensemble gifted to him by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams. The outfit was comprised of a white onesie, with a matching hat and booties, featuring patches of a navy blue king’s crown decked out in rhinestones. In the caption, Cohen said that his son was all dressed up in honor of the RHOA Season 11 finale.