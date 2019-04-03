‘Maxim’ Model Hannah Palmer Goes Braless In Tiniest Crop Top Ever On Instagram

Maxim model Hannah Palmer kept things rolling on her Instagram today with a photo of herself rocking a very undersized crop top while going braless. Hannah stood facing the camera while wearing the white crop T-shirt that only covered her chest halfway. She complemented the top with a pair of high-waisted, blue bikini bottoms that she tugged at with her hands. The model wore her hair down in large waves, as she smiled with her lips closed. Her makeup looked natural, consisting of mascara and pink lipstick. Fans loved the image, as it garnered over 53,000 likes in the past seven hours since it was posted.

This is hardly the only revealing post from the past week, however, as Palmer also posted a photo of herself in a cleavage-baring top a few days ago. This image was taken outdoors, as the model lounged on patio furniture with a large palm tree visible in the backdrop.

Prior to that, Hannah made a return to Instagram after a week-long break by sharing a bikini pic. She rocked a white swimsuit, complete with a string top that crisscrossed in the front. She gave a shout-out to her hair stylist, “Emthestylist.” And it’s no wonder, as the model looked as glam as ever with hair that looked wind-swept yet still perfect at the same time.

Palmer previously competed for the Maxim Cover Girl competition. She competed in the Southwest Group Ten division, placing 34th among the other contestants. She revealed some of her personal secrets at the time, including her secret talent.

“Secret talent? I would say I’m not terrible at singing (if we are being unoriginal), but something that only the closest people in my life know about me is that I can twist my arm all the way around! A full 360 degrees haha.”

And although Hannah didn’t win the competition or the $25,000 that was given to the winner, she noted her aspirations. It turns out that the model has a big heart, and wants to help her community and the marginalized people who are oftentimes forgotten. With over 578,000 Instagram followers and counting, hopefully, the model will be able to achieve her dreams one day.