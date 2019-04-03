Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Her New Daytime Talk Show

Clarkson is both "excited" and "terrified" for her new talk show to debut in September.

Kelly Clarkson spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday about her forthcoming daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. NBC announced that the syndicated program is scheduled to air in 99% of the country, and was sold at over 200 stations.

Clarkson is enthusiastic about the future of her upcoming new show.

“I’m, like, really excited about it, but I’m slightly terrified that people have that much confidence in me,” she admitted. “I’m like, ‘God, I hope I don’t let people down!'” “But no, I’m pretty stoked about it. This whole tour that I just finished up, we did this whole live part during it and I did, I interviewed people here and there and have been working on my listening skills,” she added of how she’s been preparing for the show’s September launch. “It’s going to be fun and also it’s very serious. In the pilot, we did a lot of serious conversations that I feel are important, especially as a mom.”

She confessed that all of that work makes it difficult to be very animated with daughter River, 4 and son Remington, 2, with family night consisting of movie watching at home. Clarkson conceded that it could be very tiring, but that it was hard to complain after experiencing so many “amazing things” while on tour, and on the set of her TV show.

Clarkson also provided her voice for the upcoming animated movie, UglyDolls, based on the toy franchise. In the film, which she promoted at Cinemacon, the recording artist plays Moxy, a leader of the UglyDolls.

The singer gushed over the voice recording sessions, calling them “fun,” and expressed her delight over the chance to wear pajamas while in the studio.

Clarkson joked that there were times she wore makeup during the sessions that were filmed, in case of “blackmail” later. She explained that cameras were very close to her face the entire time to catch her expressions while recording the lines. The Voice judge added, “it definitely brought out the musical theater kid in me.”

Along with Clarkson, Pitbull, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monae and Voice co-star Blake Shelton also voice characters in the film.

The singing star said that she and Shelton had a chance to briefly discuss the film, and were amazed at the speed of the project. Clarkson remarked that after doing much of the recording in isolation, she had yet to view the finished project and was interested to see it all come together.

UglyDolls hits theaters on May 3.