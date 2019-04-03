Chanel West Coast Rocks A Yellow Bikini & Blows A Kiss On Instagram

Chanel West Coast is rocking it on her social media lately, and has updated her fans with a couple of new bikini photos on Instagram that’s got fans going wild. The rapper looked fabulous in a bright yellow ensemble, which consisted of a strapless bikini top and high-waisted bottoms. She accessorized with an oversized summer hat, cat-eye sunglasses with white rims, and a pair of white sandals. The first photo emphasized the color yellow, with Chanel sitting in a matching bright yellow Andronik chair against a pale yellow wall.

In addition, the rapper shared a second photo of herself in the same outfit, except this time she stood up, leaned forward, and blew a kiss to the camera. Both photos were posted in the past couple of hours, and have garnered over 32,000 and 21,000 likes respectively.

For those who are wondering about the hashtag in the captions, the answer is on her Twitter. Chanel sent a new message to her fans, asking for their help to use a new hashtag.

“To all my true fans please use the hashtag #CoastGang in your bio or anytime you post about me! Appreciate the support more than Taco Bell. And that’s A LOT!”

And that’s not all. West Coast shared several Instagram Stories, one of which was a shout-out to the late Nipsey Hussle.

She noted, “So dope Nipsey is being played on the radio non stop getting the west coast love he deserves finally!! It’s a shame they only show you the love you always deserved when you’re GONE though. He deserved way more love when he was here #RIPNipseyHussle.”

Chanel shared another message on her Twitter about Nipsey yesterday, saying, “What an inspiration to not only West Coast artists, But to all independent artists and people everywhere. True hustler, and true west coast legend. We lost another real one.”

The sudden death of Hussle has left the hip-hop community reeling, with police announcing today that they have arrested a suspect, according to The New York Times. The suspect, Eric Holder, was allegedly seen in surveillance footage first approaching Hussle and later shooting him with a gun. There was a woman that drove the suspect’s getaway vehicle, who so far is only being reported as unidentified.

In addition, it’s notable that Nipsey’s vigil was anything but peaceful. More than a dozen people are believed to have been injured while attending the vigil, because a stampede broke out when someone pulled out a gun.