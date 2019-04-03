‘The Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Returning Engagement Ring He Got For Cassie Randolph

Ever since the latest season of The Bachelor ended, fans have been eagerly anticipating the moment Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph announce their engagement. It seemed that moment might be imminent when it was revealed that Underwood already has a ring stored away in an underwear drawer somewhere.

Alas, apparently that won’t be the ring. A report by Marie Claire indicates that Underwood is looking to return that particular piece of jewelry.

The couple, who opted not to get engaged in the finale of the show, was still given a Neil Lane ring by ABC late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel with which Underwood could pop the question. Unfortunately, the ring is not their style at all.

The publication describes the ring as a “square-cut, three-carat diamond which is set in a platinum band and surrounded by a double halo made of 162 smaller brilliant-cut diamonds.” Sadly, it hasn’t wowed Randolph at all, who appears to have somewhat lukewarm feelings about the piece.

Luckily for her, it appears her beau seems to agree with her and has decided that rather than stick them both with a ring they would happily walk past in the store, they will be trading it in for something that is more their style.

Here's Why Colton Underwood Is Returning the Engagement Ring He Got The Bachelor Winner Cassie Randolph https://t.co/EHh3nRbZaE pic.twitter.com/pfx9dXsnmn — BRIDES (@brides) March 30, 2019

“I was told that I could trade it in,” Colton explained to the hosts when he appeared on LadyGang. “I didn’t order it!”

Randolph was also phoned by the hosts on the show to confirm that she didn’t like the ring either. Her response? “I just have a very particular idea in my mind.” And let’s be realistic, every girl has a “particular idea” in mind when it comes to the ring she wants to wear for the rest of her life.

Underwood then further impressed the LadyGang hosts by showing he knows exactly what his girl really wants to see in that little black box when he does get down on one knee.

“Cass wants a gold, simple band, with an oval-cut [stone].”

The couple has explained that they are not only planning on moving in together sometime in the not-too-distant future but are also already planning for their future engagement. Although they haven’t made the big move (in) just yet, Underwood has moved to Los Angeles so that the couple can be together.

Making sure their fans know they have plenty of big plans for their future already, Underwood and Randolph appeared in a photo posted to his Instagram account wearing matching jackets, with Randolph’s reading “Future Mrs.” next to Underwood’s with his name splashed across the back.