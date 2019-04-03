Maci Bookout And Cheyenne Floyd Comment On Bristol Palin Leaving ‘Teen Mom Og’: Is Cheyenne Also Leaving?

It looks like the cast of Teen Mom OG is back to four girls for now after Bristol Palin revealed she will be leaving the show after just one season. Bristol was added to the show in 2018 after longtime cast member Farrah Abraham was let go. At the time, Bristol was not the only new cast member added, though. Cheyenne Floyd also joined Bristol on the show along with Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Catelynn Lowell. Now, some are wondering if Cheyenne will leave the show as well. She recently spoke to Us Weekly and revealed if she plans on staying with the show for another season.

Cheyenne revealed that she isn’t going anywhere saying, “I don’t regret doing the show. I love having the opportunity to share my life and journey and hope that being vulnerable will help someone else.”

Cheyenne opened up more about Bristol’s departure from the hit reality show and revealed that she wasn’t shocked that the mom of three had decided not to continue sharing her story.

“I am not shocked that she’s not going to continue. I wish her and her family the best and all the luck on her next endeavors.”

The mom of one isn’t the only cast member speaking out about Bristol leaving the show, though. Maci Bookout also commented on Bristol’s decision.

After Bristol posted her announcement that she was leaving the show to Instagram, Maci left a comment on the post saying, “Will definitely miss working with u pretty girl. Definitely still have to get the boys together! Xoxo”

Both Bristol and Maci have boys around the same age.

With Bristol leaving and Cheyenne staying, there is still the question as to whether or not another cast member will be added. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a couple of names have been mentioned for a potential replacement for Bristol.

Mackenzie McKee was reportedly considered for a spot on the show after Farrah Abraham left, but it is unclear if she would be willing to join the cast or if MTV is even considering adding her.

Whether or not MTV is going to add another cast member is unclear. Even Cheyenne was unsure of the plans (if any) there are in regards to casting.

“I have no clue if there will be a replacement, and if so, welcome aboard. Bristol is very nice and I will miss her being a part of our show,” Cheyenne said.

It is unclear when the new season of Teen Mom OG will air on MTV. Fans can catch up with Teen Mom 2 until then. New episodes of Season 9 air Monday nights on MTV.