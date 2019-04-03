Rolling Stones Tour Will Likely Be Rescheduled For Summer, Per ‘Billboard’

On March 30, legendary rock band The Rolling Stones disappointed thousands of fans in America when they revealed that lead singer Mick Jagger required a “medical treatment” that was forcing the band to postpone a string of sold-out tour dates.

Since then, multiple news outlets have reported that the 75-year-old Brit will be undergoing heart valve replacement surgery. It is not currently known which heart valve he needs replaced, or the reason why it is not functioning properly.

However, according to The Sun, the non-invasive operation will take place in New York City this weekend, and Jagger is expected to be released from the hospital about 48 hours after the procedure. If all goes well, he is expected to make a full recovery.

“[Mick is] massively frustrated. He wants to be getting back out there,” a source told the publication.

Fans are frustrated too, wondering when — or if — they will get to see the Stones on the “No Filter U.S. Tour 2019.”

As The Inquisitr reported last November, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees were scheduled to perform at 13 different U.S. venues, starting on April 20 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Billboard says that The Rolling Stones’ team is working hard with promoter Concerts West to reschedule all of the postponed dates.

“We’re beginning to look at rescheduling options and we’re going to try and do this as quickly as we can,” John Meglen, the co-CEO of Concerts West, told the magazine, adding that “everyone’s health and happiness comes first.”

Meglen hopes to be able to announce the new tour dates “in the next couple of weeks.”

Several of the band’s concerts are slated to take place at NFL stadiums, which means that there should be open dates at each venue during the summer months. But if the tour needs to be pushed back to the fall, scheduling will be tricky, as the new football season starts on September 5.

“It’s also possible some of the dates could happen at the beginning of the NFL season if the home team was playing an away game, or the concert was scheduled to take place mid-week,” noted Billboard.

So, if you are a fan with a ticket to one of the postponed Rolling Stones shows, keep it in a safe place until the rescheduled dates are announced.

Unfortunately, The Rolling Stones appearance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in Louisiana on May 2 has been completely canceled. Organizers for the event will announce a replacement act soon.