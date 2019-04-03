Evan Peters Says He Will Not Be In Season 9 Of ‘American Horror Story’

While each season of the hit FX show American Horror Story has taken on vastly different plots and settings, many of its cast members have remained the same. From a haunted murder house in California to a freak show in Jupiter, Florida, in 1952 and, most recently, to the end of the world, viewers have grown to love the recurring actors and actresses no matter what role they have taken on.

Now, however, fans of the horror series are in for quite a big twist, as E! News reports that fan-favorite cast member Evan Peters will not be returning for the upcoming ninth season.

The news was revealed by Peter himself when he was asked by a reporter for Extra at WonderCon last weekend about his involvement in the forthcoming installment of the series.

“No, I’m going to sit a season out,” he said in a short clip of the interview, which was shared to Twitter on Tuesday, April 2.

Here is the video where Evan Peters told me he will not be returning to American Horror Story. This is the first time in nine seasons he will not be part of the show! #AHS pic.twitter.com/Eb30bXzMFR — crldsnts (@CandidlyCarlo) April 2, 2019

The announcement may come as a shock to American Horror Story fans who have seen Peters take on a role in all eight seasons of the FX thriller since it debuted in 2011. Recently, however, the actor expressed to GQ that he found it “really difficult” and even “disgusting” to take on such sinister roles for the series.

“It’s just exhausting. It’s really mentally draining, and you don’t want to go to those places every in your life. And so you have to go there for the scenes, and it ends up integrating it somehow in your life,” he explained. “You’re in traffic and you find yourself screaming and you’re like, ‘What the hell? This isn’t who I am.'”

As usual, many of the details regarding the upcoming ninth season of American Horror Story have remained tightly under wraps. According to The Hollywood Reporter, some of the only news that has been confirmed by co-creator Ryan Murphy thus far are two cast members — Emma Roberts, who has already appeared in four cycles of the show, and Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworth, who will be making his series debut in the upcoming cycle.

Evan Peters was more or less a sure thing, given that he has starred in the previous eight installments of the series, and now, many fans may be wondering if their other favorite series regular Sarah Paulson is looking to take a break from the show.

Fortunately, it does not look like the upcoming season will see the exit of both actors, as Paulson has expressed to THR in the past that she hopes to be working on the show “until I’m 95.”

“They’re going to have to drag me out of there kicking and screaming,” she said.