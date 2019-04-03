‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Opens Up About Chris: ‘Hopefully One Day We Will Speak Again’

Although the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2 showed Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez on good terms, the mom of three opened up to Us Weekly on Tuesday and revealed things are not going well between them right now. In fact, the two aren’t even speaking according to Kail.

“Chris and I are doing what we need to do for Lux. Hopefully, one day we will speak again, but for now, it is what it is.”

The two have had an up and down relationship from the start. Although they share a son together, they are not technically a couple. In fact, some of Kailyn’s storyline on Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 has revolved around her relationship with Chris and whether or not they are together or not.

With Chris, Kailyn has her youngest son, Lux. However, she is also the mother to two other young boys from two previous relationships.

She found out she was pregnant with her eldest son on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. At the time, Kailyn was dating a man named Jo Rivera and she had little support from her own family. Jo’s family supported Kailyn and she even lived with them briefly. The relationship between Kailyn and Jo did not work out and the two went their separate ways.

Kailyn then married a man named Javi Marroquin. Together, the two had one son together. Ultimately though, they divorced and Kailyn moved on with Chris.

While both Jo and Javi have appeared on Teen Mom 2, Chris has stayed far away from the cameras. The most recent episode of Teen Mom 2 was the first he showed up and it was to support Kailyn at the launch of her haircare line.

Us Weekly asked Kailyn if there was any chance Chris Lopez would attend the reunion special that is filming this weekend in New York City.

“Chris doesn’t film on the show and definitely wouldn’t partake in a reunion.”

While fans shouldn’t expect an appearance from Chris, it sounds like they shouldn’t be expecting one from Kailyn either who added, “I also still am not planning on attending [the reunion]”

The Teen Mom 2 reunion hasn’t even filmed yet and, already, there is a lot of drama surrounding the event. Kailyn has said she would not attend as has Briana DeJesus. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, both moms were reportedly set to attend, but that may not be happening after Kailyn’s latest quote.

It is unclear when the reunion will air, but fans can catch all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Monday nights on MTV.