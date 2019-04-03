Fitness Guru Jen Selter Shows Off Famous Booty In Skintight, See-Through Pants On Instagram

Jen Selter continues to dazzle her Instagram following, even when she steps back to appreciate the sky and contemplate about her accomplishments. On Tuesday, the fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry snapshot of herself on a balcony while she wears a pair of skintight pants that puts her famous derriere on full display, leaving almost nothing to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the 25-year-old Instagram starlet is looking out at the low sun over the water as she stands with her back to the camera, putting her booty right and center. She is donning a pair of sheer pants, which draws attention to her perky backside. She teamed it with a tight T-shirt that exposes a little bit of her midsection, accentuating her hourglass figure by highlighting her tiny waist that contrasts with her derriere.

Selter is holding a mug in her right hand, as she takes a minute to reap the fruits of her day by watching the sun, which is casting a gorgeous reflection on the water as a bird flies nearby. The fitness guru is wearing her brunette hair in a careful braid that falls onto her back.

The post, which Selter shared with her impressive 12.7 million Instagram followers, racked up just shy of 130,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments within just about three hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to compliment her figure and the overall aesthetics of the photo, as well as to point out the beauty of her contemplative and grateful caption.

“You are so amazing,” one user wrote.

“Stunning view,” another one chimed in, paired with a couple of heart eyes emoji.

Selter is back at work after spending a few days enjoying sunny Mexico earlier this year, as TMZ pointed out. According to the report, the model enjoyed the beach in Cabo San Lucas where she braved the waters for an impromptu photo shoot. In addition, she recently told her Instagram followers that she is ready for some more traveling in the coming weeks.

“One of my favorite things to do is travel. Next week I will be leaving for Cologne, Germany for the FIBO expo! The best part about this trip is that I will be meeting SO many of you babes! Do you guys have any MUST SEE recommendations?” she asked her fans.