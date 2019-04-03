Lauren London Breaks Silence After Nipsey Hustle Death With Devastating Instagram Statement About Being ‘Lost’

Lauren addressed fans on Tuesday.

Lauren London has finally broken her silence about the recent murder of her longtime boyfriend, Nipsey Hustle.

Just as police took suspect Eric Holder into custody, the actress released a statement to her Instagram fans and followers about the devastating death of the 33-year-old rapper, who was shot outside of his clothing store in Los Angeles over the weekend.

“I am completely lost. I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul…. I’m lost without you,” she wrote. “We are lost without you babe. I have no words.”

Shortly after sharing the heartbreaking message, Lauren was flooded with support from her friends and fellow celebrities.

“We love you baby… whatever you need. We here!” wrote Teyana Taylor.

“I’m so sorry. Praying for you and the family,” said Toya Wright.

“I’m so sorry…praying for u every single day,” Lala Anthony wrote. “My heart breaks for you.”

“I am so sorry,” Cassie Ventura added. “You’re one of the strongest people I know in the world. Praying for you and the family nonstop/ There really are no words. Here for you and the babies always sis.”

On April 2, TMZ confirmed that Eric had been taken into custody for the Nipsey’s murder and said that the woman who was believed to be behind the wheel of his getaway car had turned herself in. The outlet has shared tons of photos and video footage of the moments that led up to Nipsey’s murder and even posted a clip of one man being put into an ambulance, although it wasn’t revealed whether or not it was the rapper.

Lauren and Nipsey shared one child, 2-year-old son Kross, and each had one older child from previous relationships. Although it isn’t clear when the couple began their relationship, they dated for at least four years.

While some have suggested Nipsey had ties to gangs, he was actually set to meet with the Los Angeles Police Department on Monday to help prevent gang violence.

During a press conference, commissioner Steve Soboroff read an email sent to him from Nipsey in regard to his hopes for his community.

“Our goal is to work with the department to help improve communication, relationships and work toward changing the culture and dialogue between LAPD and the inner city. We want to hear about your new program and your goals for the department, as well as how we can help stop gang violence,” the email read.