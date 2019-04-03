Ben Affleck And Lindsay Shookus Are Not About To Have A Baby, ‘Gossip Cop’ Reports

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus recently got back together after their breakup last year but there’s a tabloid, NW, already claiming that they’re expecting their first child together. The claim is based on recent footage of them which was recorded as they shopped in a Bed Bath And Beyond. The products they bought were put into a shopping bag from the company’s baby-focused subsidiary Buy Baby Buy, which led to the speculation that they were preparing for the birth of a child.

But celebrity news fact checker Gossip Cop has looked into NW’s story and found it to be untrue. They interviewed a source in Affleck’s camp, who denied that Shookus and Affleck were expecting. They also note that the video shows them picking out generic items from the home and not anything that’s specifically used for the care of a baby.

Both Shookus and Affleck are already parents. She has a daughter from a previous marriage while he has three children with actress Jennifer Garner. But based on what Gossip Cop reports, it doesn’t look like they plan to add to the family anytime soon.

As People Magazine reports, the two seem to be happy to simply enjoy the fact that they are back together after their breakup last August.

“She has been a positive impact on his life,” one source from Shookus’ camp told People. “They had remained friends, and started their relationship again. They’re obviously back together. She is his number one supporter.”

As E! Online reports, around the time of their breakup, Affleck was seen hanging out with Playboy model Shauna Sexton. The breakup also happened before Jennifer Garner staged an intervention and drove her ex-husband to rehab so that he could receive treatment for alcohol addiction.

In a separate article, People reported that Affleck’s issues with addiction may have triggered the split from Shookus. According to their article, Shookus had tried to support Affleck during his battle against alcoholism by going with him to meetings and doing meditation sessions with him. But their efforts at the time were unable to stop the actor’s “downward spiral.”

“It was very hard for her to break up with Ben, but she knew he wasn’t getting better and that it was time for her to step aside,” their source said. “She was trying to stay as close to him as possible so that he would stay on the right path, but ultimately it just wasn’t possible. She knew she had to let him hit bottom.”

Affleck has since completed his treatment and seems to be in a happier and healthier frame of mind than he was last year, which likely explains Shookus’ reappearance in his life. Depending on how the relationship goes, they may decide to have a child one day. But as Gossip Cop reported, they aren’t expecting a baby at this time.