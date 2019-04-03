‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards’ Husband Aaron Phypers Looks Back On Their Wedding Day With Instagram Photo

Find out what he said about his wedding date.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers will be seen getting married on tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In September of last year, just days after Phypers’ divorce from his former wife was finalized, he and Richards threw together a wedding in Malibu and from the looks of things, it turned out amazing.

Ahead of the episode, Phypers took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from his and Richards’ ceremony and in the caption, he wrote, “#bestdayofmylife #mylove @deniserichards.”

Following their wedding, Richards offered a statement to The Daily Dish about her nuptials and confirmed her big day would be seen during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9.

“I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life,” she shared in an exclusive statement to The Daily Dish.

“I can’t wait for everyone to go on this incredible journey with me this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Richards joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last summer after previously being seen on the show in cameo roles.

Richards began dating Phypers in 2017 and they wasted no time getting serious with one another. Prior to her relationship with Phypers, Richards was married to Two and a Half Men star Charlie Sheen, with whom she shares two teenaged daughters, 15-year-old Sam and 13-year-old Lola, and he was married to Desperate Housewives actress Nicolette Sheridan.

During an interview with PEOPLE magazine in September of last year, Richards explained why she and Phypers decided to throw their wedding together in less than 48 hours.

“[Aaron] really wanted to marry on Sept. 8 because eight means infinity,” she explained.

Richards also said that she and Phypers had been together since June 2017 and had been keeping their engagement a secret for some time.

During a separate interview, Richards praised her wedding planner, Mindy Weiss, who helped her and Phypers make the most of their big day despite their lack of time.

“If we didn’t have Mindy Weiss, we would not have been able to do it. It would’ve been, like, in our garage probably,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“She did a beautiful job and it was really sweet. It was very close family and friends, and everyone said that it looked like it had been planned for months.”

To see more of Richards, Phypers, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.