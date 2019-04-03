Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Impossibly Toned Abs In Tiny White Bikini

Candice Swanepoel has a swimwear line and she knows she is the best person to do the modeling to promote it, which she often does on Instagram. On Tuesday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media platform to share a dreamy snapshot of herself in a barely-there bikini that puts her enviable figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the 30-year-old supermodel is leaning against the trunk of a tree while rocking a white triangle bikini top that ties behind her neck, helping accentuate her cleavage. The South African beauty teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms that sit high on her frame, drawing attention to her model physique, particularly her washboard abs and slender waist. The white of her two-piece contrasts beautifully with the sun-kissed tone of her skin. As per usual, the bikini she is rocking is by her brand, Tropic of C.

Swanepoel is sitting on a beach towel while petting a fluffy white dog, as she shines a bright, candid smile for the photo. She is wearing her blonde hair up in a messy bun wrapped around a headband. She appears to be wearing little to no makeup, truly embracing the beach-ready, natural look.

The shadow of a man is cast on the white sand on the background, which according to the tag she included with the post belongs to her friend and photographer Eduardo Bravin.

The post, which she shared with her 13.3 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 56,000 likes and over 230 comments within about an hour of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Angel took to the comments section to share their admiration for her and point out how gorgeous she looks.

“YOU’RE AMAZING,” one user enthusiastically wrote.

“Love this smile and that bikini,” another one chimed in.

According to The Daily Mail, Swanepoel is enjoying some downtime in Tulum, Mexico. Late last week, she took to social media to flaunt her impeccable physique in a skimpy two-piece bikini as she positioned herself atop a wooden swing in the jungle during her stay in the luxurious Holistika resort, as the report further detailed.

As The Daily Mail noted, Swanepoel — who gave birth to her second child, Ariel, in June 2018 — recently revealed that she shares a group text with fellow Victoria’s Secret models Behati Prinsloo and Lily Aldridge to share tips about parenting.

“Behati, Lily, we all… have our mommy chat,” she said earlier in the month, according to the report.