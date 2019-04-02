‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump’s Brother’s Sons Attended Her Bar Opening Nearly One Year After Mark’s Suicide

Mark Vanderpump committed suicide last spring.

Lisa Vanderpump received the support of her nephews on Saturday night as she opened her new restaurant in Las Vegas, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.

According to an April 2 report from The Daily Dish, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was joined on the red carpet by Jack and Sam Vanderpump on March 30 as she posed for photos before mingling with guests at her Sin City hotspot, which is located inside of the Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino.

“It was a very difficult year for me, obviously, with that tragedy, and I’m thrilled that my brother’s sons are with me tonight,” Vanderpump told the outlet at the event. “I feel like I have the essence of my brother with me because as your only sibling, it’s been very challenging.”

Vanderpump lost her brother, Mark Vanderpump, in April of last year to suicide. He was just 59 at the time of his death.

As fans saw during the first several episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules, Vanderpump was struggling to cope with Mark’s passing at the time that filming began on each series.

On Vanderpump Rules, Vanderpump spoke about the death of her brother during the show’s premiere episode as she was welcomed back to SUR Restaurant by hostess Lala Kent, who lost her father around the same time.

Following Mark’s passing in April of last year, Vanderpump has been doing her best to spend time with her two nephews whenever she’s given the chance, and last year, they flew to her home in Los Angeles to surprise her for her birthday.

“Thank you for bringing light into my life the last ten days #nephews #legacy#brother. Beautiful birthday surprise,” Vanderpump wrote in the caption of a photo of the two of them at the time.

In other Vanderpump news, the restaurateur continues to be accused of leaking a negative story about co-star Dorit Kemsley to Radar Online. As fans have been seeing throughout the past several episodes, the majority of the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is convinced that Vanderpump enlisted her Vanderpump Dogs employee John Blizzard to have Teddi Mellencamp repeat the story to their co-stars in an effort to paint Kemsley out to be a poor puppy parent.

