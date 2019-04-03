RuPaul’s Daytime Talk Show To Be Tested Out On Fox This Summer

Last July, The Inquisitr reported on a proposed new syndicated daytime talk show hosted by RuPaul. This summer, Fox television stations across the U.S. will air the program for three weeks to test it out on audiences.

The 58-year-old entertainer’s eponymous series is slated to premiere on Monday, June 10, according to Deadline. It will air daily Monday through Friday on select Fox stations, including New York City’s WNYW and KTTV in Los Angeles.

Produced by Telepictures, RuPaul is being described as an “entertaining and heartfelt” show that will feature a “modern take on the talk format.” In addition to interviews with celebrities and newsmakers, RuPaul will help empower everyday people with advice on beauty, makeup, style, and more.

“Now, more than ever before, we need a global voice that will help everyday people navigate this unique time in history. Not only do I want to be a part of that conversation, I want to help facilitate it,” he said in a statement.

A 27-second teaser clip, which can be seen below, shows the introduction to RuPaul in which the actor and singer can be seen walking out to greet the studio audience on a catwalk. He then explains that the show is all about love.

If RuPaul does well during its three-week test run, it will most likely get picked up and become a regular, daily series.

Variety noted that Fox has tested out several different TV shows and concepts with limited summer runs in recent years, including Page Six TV, which is now in its second full season on the network.

This will not be Ru’s first time hosting a TV talk show. From 1996 to 1998, he hosted The RuPaul Show on VH1, which was a combination talk and variety program.

Meanwhile, the man born RuPaul Andre Charles will continue working on the Emmy-winning reality competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race. Currently in the middle of Season 11 on VH1, he has been hosting, producing, and judging the series and its spinoffs since 2009. He will also be a part of the U.K. version of the series, which will debut later this year.

Additionally, RuPaul — who was a judge on the recently wrapped-up first season of CBS’ talent competition series The World’s Best — has a new scripted comedy that will soon air on Netflix. In AJ and the Queen, he plays a drag queen, Ruby Red, who winds up befriending a recently orphaned, scrappy 11-year-old girl, and the two travel across America from club to club in a rundown RV.