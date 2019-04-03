Jameela Jamil’s Revealing Selfie Inspires Fans On Social Media

Jameela Jamil rose to fame with her role of the perfect but not so perfect socialite Tahani Al-Jamir in NBC’s The Good Place. In a new Instagram post, the actress and role model revealed a selfie as she spoke about body positivity and her own stretch marks, to which she gave their own cute nickname.

Despite never having acted, Jamil made TV audiences fall in love with her and her portrayal of a seemingly perfect socialite with many of her own issues that give the character depth. However, prior to this TV role, Jamil worked as a journalist, radio host, and model, making quite a name for herself even before becoming a famous TV star. The actress has always been known to be very vocal about female empowerment and body positivity as per Huffington Post.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jamil has been extremely vocal and critical of other celebrities who distort or convey questionable impressions of body image or self-esteem for their fans. Jamil has not only been an advocate of positive body image representation but also leads by example by focusing on health issues, self-esteem concerns, and making her voice known about products or people that seek to manipulate youth towards unsafe products, using their status as influencers.

Araya Diaz / Getty Images

Jamil has recently been embroiled in a social media kerfuffle with Khloe and Kim Kardashian, as The Inquisitr outlined. The 33-year-old actress called out the famous reality TV stars for supporting weight loss products and crazes that are damaging to young girls. While this is not the first time that she has done so, as covered by The Inquisitr, Jamil often shares her own experiences with her fans to inspire them into loving their own bodies.

She recently took to Instagram to post a selfie and share a message about body positivity and stretch marks on her own body, unsolicited. The post shows Jamil in a revealing selfie where she points out the stretch marks on her breasts, proclaiming them to be her “Babe Marks.”

The actress followed up the Instagram post with additional comments on Twitter, condemning skin whiteners and discussing responsible tanning practices.

Skin positivity. I’d also like to add to this, how much I love tanning my brilliant brown skin. The discrimination in my own culture against our natural beautiful brown skin is disgusting. Bleaching and whitening creams should be banned. (But use sunscreen kids. Tan responsibly) pic.twitter.com/GsoXTUs6Et — Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) April 1, 2019

The fan reaction has been overwhelmingly positive as many are inspired to share their own selfies in response, discuss their own experiences with skin shaming, or just praise Jamil for sharing something so relatable with the public.

Oh my gosh you also have boob stretch marks. I thought that was just a me thing! Thank you Jameela ???? — Katie (@QueenOfLilikoi) April 1, 2019

Thank you. Used to cry at my cellulite but now just embrace it. ❤️ have previous used the shitty diets celebs promote thinking it will work and been ill. Thanks for showing the light ????❤️ — AS ???? (@amyyscott) April 1, 2019

Jamil continues to be a part of The Good Place, which has started production on Season 4.