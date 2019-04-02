Demi Rose Flaunts Legs For Days In Satin Dress For Latest Instagram Snapshot

Demi Rose Mawby has mastered the Instagram game and those who follow her know exactly why. On Tuesday, the 24-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to do what she does best by sharing a sizzling snapshot of herself donning a long satin dress that showcases her long, toned legs.

In the photo in question, the British beauty is sitting on the steps of a staircase while wearing a green gown featuring mid-length sleeves and a V-neck that plunges, though the front of the dress is not fully visible in the shot. According to the tag she added with her post, the dress she is wearing is courtesy of Missguided. The model is sitting with her side to the camera as the skirt of her dress sits high on her thighs, helping showcase her internet-famous physique. She completed her outfit with a pair of very high heeled shoes in nude and sparkly gray tones.

Demi Rose is looking straight at the camera with her head in a sharp angle that gives her fierceness, while her lips are parted in a seductive way. The social media starlet is wearing her brunette tresses in a middle part and down as they cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest. In addition, she wore simple makeup, consisting of some lip gloss, a touch of eyeliner, mascara, and some blush and highlighter on her cheeks, which helps define and contour the structure of her face.

The post, which Demi Rose shared with her impressive 8.8 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 75,000 likes and over 540 comments within about an hour of having been posted at the time of this writing. As they often do, users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her.

“Legs for days,” one user wrote a comment paired with a hands-clapping emoji.

“That colour looks so good on you,” another one chimed in.

Since Demi Rose included a geotag showing she posed for the photo in London, it is hard to determine whether this is a throwback or whether she is back from her trip to Israel. As The Daily Mail pointed out, the model has been sharing a series of snapshots of herself enjoying the bikini life by the Dead Sea where she recently celebrated her 24th birthday.

“I’m ready to take on another year and what it may bring. Thank you for all your birthday wishes! Love you guys,” she wrote in a recent post, which she paired with a photo of herself in a skimpy white bikini.