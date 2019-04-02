Lisa Vanderpump Fires At Billie Lee During SUR Restaurant Feud: ‘Have Some Manners!’

What prompted their war of words?

Lisa Vanderpump will be seen going head-to-head with Billie Lee during next week’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules.

While working at SUR Restaurant, Lee approaches her boss and co-star with a question about James Kennedy’s potential return to the restaurant where he was fired just months prior.

“I do have to ask if James can DJ,” Lee asks Vanderpump in a sneak peek at the April 8 episode of the show shared by Bravo TV.

“You know what? I don’t know about that,” Vanderpump replies.

Right away, Lee becomes upset and starts to talk to Vanderpump in a very unprofessional manner.

“I’m going to go breath because I’m f**king pissed off,” she tells her boss.

“Stop using language like that,” Vanderpump fires back.

“I want you to have some manners and I want you to put a smile on your face,” she adds.

As fans well know, Kennedy has been at the center of controversy at SUR Restaurant ever since Vanderpump fired him over comments he made to Katie Maloney about her weight. While his comments were certainly out of line, a number of other members of the show have also acted in an unprofessional manner while working at SUR Restaurant with no consequences.

Lee was added to the cast of Vanderpump Rules during its sixth season after landing a job as a hostess at her restaurant. From there, she began appearing on the show more and more and is now believed to be a guest star of the series.

While Lee hit it off with the cast during Season 6, she quickly got on the bad side of many after suggesting Maloney had excluded her from a girl’s event at SUR Restaurant because she is transgender earlier this season. Although Lee never came right out and said that she believed Maloney was transphobic, she hinted at such when she “liked” a post online that tagged Maloney with the label.

Shortly after the trans argument began, Vanderpump spoke to Lee and said that Maloney has never, ever seemed to have an issue with trans people.

Following her feud with Maloney, Lee has been seen only on occasion on the series and for the most part, she’s been featured only when fighting with one of her co-stars, or many.

To see more of Lee, Vanderpump, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.