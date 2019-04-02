Olivia Culpo Spreads Her Legs, Goes Braless In Sultry New Photo Shoot

Oliva Culpa is making a splash as the new cover girl of Harper’s Bazaar Mexico, and she wants her Instagram fans to see a few sneak peeks. On Tuesday, the former Miss Universe took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snapshots of herself posing for the photo shoot, including the post’s cover shot that shows her in a stylish dress as she strikes a sultry pose.

In this particular photo, the 26-year-old model is posing in front of a gray backdrop while donning a stylish asymmetric dress featuring vertical stripes in red and white along the middle while horizontal stripes adorn the sides of the dress. Culpo is either sitting or squatting slightly with her legs spread wide open while her arms are bent up toward her head, in a pose that mimics the form of a star.

The model has palms open touching her face slightly with her head tilted back, in a proud and elegant manner. She is wearing bright red lipstick and a little eyeliner and mascara on her eyes, keeping the focus on her lips, which are slightly parted in a seductive yet fierce way. Her signature bob is pulled back, giving her face a sharp attitude.

The post, which she shared with her 3.8 million Instagram fans, racked up about 20,000 likes and more than 115 comments in just an hour of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and compliment the overall aesthetics of the photos, shot by Ivan Aguirre.

“This cover is dope AF!!!!” one user wrote, paired with a red heart emoji.

“Most beautiful girl in this world,” another one chimed in.

Culpo’s latest Instagram post comes after she shared a daring snapshot of herself donning a revealing black-and-white swimsuit that showcased her enviable physique, as Fox News pointed out. As the report further detailed, the photo was a throwback, evidenced by the fact that Culpo has long, wavy hair instead of her signature bob.

Just last week, Culpo took to Instagram once again to share a pair of sizzling photos that showed her rocking a bikini made of strings while lying on a chair near the ocean, as Fox News noted. She was reportedly on vacation in Miami with a friend, according to the report

“Life’s a beach,” she wrote alongside the pair of photos with several emojis.