Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Eric Holder Taken Into Police Custody

The prime suspect in the shooting and killing of Nipsey Hussle has been arrested by Los Angeles police.

Eric Holder, 29, was arrested on Tuesday after being identified as the person who fatally shot the rapper, 33. Holder allegedly fired his gun at Hussle outside his South Central boutique on Sunday before running through an alley to a car that was driven by an unidentified woman, per USA Today.

“Eric Holder, the suspected killer of Nipsey Hussle, has been arrested and is in police custody,” the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted.

Police Chief Michael Moore said the shooting was the result of a personal issue Holder had with Hussle, though many speculated that gun violence was to blame. However, Holder is suspected of having affiliations with Los Angeles gangs and also shot two other men on Sunday.

“Mr. Holder walked up on multiple occasions, engaged in (conversation) with Nipsey, left and came back. He subsequently came back… armed with a handgun, striking and killing Nipsey Hussle,”

Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, was found to have died due to gunshot wounds in his head and torso. Los Angeles sheriff’s spokeswoman Nicole Nishida revealed to the Associated Press that a man with Holder’s descriptions was taken into police custody Tuesday afternoon. Hours later, The Shade Room posted photos of Holder in a police car with handcuffs. There was also video footage of Holder being brought out in handcuffs. The woman who was reportedly driving the car for Holder is still at large.

According to NBC News, the two men Holder shot were not identified. One of the men reportedly refused medical treatment while the other victim was rushed to the hospital. The shooting occurred in the Crenshaw neighborhood where Hussle grew up. His clothing store, which he founded in 2017, was the first ever “smart store” which included a smartphone app that customers could download to purchase exclusive products. At the time of his death, the rapper was nominated for a Best Rap Album Grammy for his 2018 album Victory Lap. He was also beloved and well-respected in his community and the entertainment industry, with artists like Beyonce, Drake, Rihanna, and Issa Rae offering their condolences.

“It was such a tragedy to lose him because he had so many, so many goals and was so respected, as you can see from the outpouring of love and, you know, it’s a true tragedy,” Rae told CBS This Morning.

“People want justice. They want justice to be served. Like, everyone is feeling this loss, tremendously so I mean I don’t blame them.”

Hussle leaves behind his longtime girlfriend, actress Lauren London, and two children.