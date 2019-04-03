‘Little People’ Star Jeremy Roloff Confesses ‘Porn’ Habits Threatened His Marriage

Jeremy says he felt like a hypocrite for looking at suggestive Instagram photos.

Former Little People, Big World stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff portray their relationship as close to perfect, but in their new book, A Love Letter Life, they talk about some pitfalls along the way in their four-year marriage.

RadarOnline says that Jeremy Roloff, who along with wife Audrey decided to leave the popular show, takes responsibility for scarring their marriage by looking at pornography online. Roloff says that he was portraying himself as a pious Christian, but still looking at images of other women on the computer even after he started dating his now wife, Audrey.

“I had wandering eyes when it came to risqué images and social media profiles I had no business looking at.”

Roloff talks about his sin, saying that he was “failing” behind the computer screen.

“I know many men who excuse their porn habit because there is no nudity, but the sin of porn can happen in the mind with or without articles of clothing, no matter whether it’s on an Instagram feed or an explicit website.”

Roloff said that after he was married, and the couple had their first child, he fought to resist the temptation of looking at “naughty” websites, but if he became “lazy, bored or stressed,” he would give in, even though he says he knew it was wrong.

He admits that he was also keeping it a secret from Audrey, and felt ashamed of his behavior. He says he got “clean” before getting married but then fell back into the trap after the stress of his wedding. He said he thought that getting married would get rid of the sin, but it was “parasitic” and reared itself again.

“I realized I was a hypocrite. I said I believed one thing but acted out another in secret, and I was breaking down, whether or not I recognized it.”

He says that before coming clean to his wife, he confessed in his church group in Bend, Oregon, and found a pastor who “set him straight” about the sin and told him the Biblical truths about being righteous, and he knew he had to repent. He explains that he was finally ready to confess to Audrey and it hurt her and harmed their marriage.

“Audrey was devastated. My behavior had fractured our trust, scarred our intimacy, and broken our unity.”

Many who follow the journaling of Audrey Roloff, who calls herself a “Christian blogger” are surprised that the couple is suddenly revealing problems in their marriage, as she tends to present their relationship as close to perfect, advising others about the right and wrong ways to live, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff said that they left the TLC series to have a more “private life” before launching the book on their relationship.