Is Lala Kent ‘Materialistic’? Raquel Leviss Comments On Her Relationship With Producer Randall Emmett

Raquel believes Lala's romance has changed her for the worse.

Lala Kent and her relationship with Randall Emmett are under fire.

During a recent appearance on the Vanderpump Rules: After Show, Raquel Leviss, the girlfriend of cast member James Kennedy, took aim at Kent by suggesting the singer and actress had changed for the worse since her romance with Emmett heated up with an engagement last year.

“I feel like the Lala that I knew last year was a nicer person than the Lala I know now. She kind of makes me feel like I’m not as good as her or like she’s better than other people, which obviously I don’t think that that’s women empowerment at all,” Leviss explained, according to an April 2 report from Reality Tea.

According to the former pageant queen, she believes Kent is more invested in material things since going public with Emmett in early 2018 and thinks her way of thinking has changed as well. She also made a point to say that Kent had previously been lying about her relationship with Emmett, who was married to now-ex-wife Ambyr Childers when their romance first began over three years ago.

“She used to say that she was a feminist like last season, and then this season she’s not really making that claim anymore,” Leviss pointed out.

Also during the Vanderpump Rules: After Show, Tom Sandoval applauded Leviss’ demeanor throughout the seventh season of the show, telling the hosts she’s been “really f***ing awesome.”

“She really surprised me with her just wittiness and kind of, I don’t know, I’ve been really impressed by her,” he explained.

While Sandoval and his girlfriend, Ariana Madix, used to be quite close with Kent, the couple now appears to be closer to Leviss and Kennedy and frequently spends time with them off-camera.

As fans have seen during recent episodes, Kent and Leviss are not on good terms at all and when it comes to Leviss’ feelings that Kent believes she’s better than her, those feelings were confirmed on the show when Kent told Brittany Cartwright that she knows she’s above Leviss and Kennedy. Kent then said during another After Show that what she meant by her comment was that her behavior was above that of the couple and noted that she would never “cheapen” the death of someone’s parent.

To see more of Kent, Leviss, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.