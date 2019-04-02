Lingerie-Clad Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Major Instagram Cleavage As ‘Poosh’ Lifestyle Brand Launches

Kourtney Kardashian is packing a punch as she launches her Poosh lifestyle brand. Not one to be outdone by her sisters, the eldest Kardashian is joining her entrepreneurial siblings with a lifestyle range that’s “the modern guide to living your best life,” as per her newly-launched Poosh website.

Following a topless update to promote the brand, Kourtney is back on Instagram for her second post of the day. On April 2, Kourtney celebrated having shared her “natural-ish” skincare regimen with Vogue by posting a picture that channels just that. The makeup is minimal, the lingerie-style bodysuit is tan-colored, and there isn’t a glam squad in sight.

“I decided to launch Poosh because I felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space. Healthy living gets a bad [rap]; it’s as though if you care about what you put in — or on — your body, then you’re not sexy or cool. But this just isn’t true, and Poosh is here to prove just that.”

As per the website’s mission statement, Kourtney appears to be embracing the health-conscious mindest that is her trademark. While her sister, Kim Kardashian posts Instagram snaps documenting late-night trips to McDonald’s, Kourtney is more about the gluten-free, dairy-free living (that regularly makes headlines).

As The Inquisitr reported on April 2, Poosh is named after Kourtney’s eldest daughter, Penelope. The website offers full-service content and advice for women, ranging from its Health & Wellness section to one entitled Life & Style. Readers can expect haircare and stomach-flattening tips, brownie and smoothie recipes, plus parenting advice. Kourtney is, after all, the first of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to have welcomed children.

While Kourtney’s kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign regularly feature on her Instagram, the April 2 focus is on the lady of the moment. Fans needing a reminder of Kourtney’s April 2 topless update are catered-to below.

With over 75 million followers, Kourtney’s Instagram updates are never short of comments. As Kourtney encouraged fans to “poosh the boundaries,” responses poured in for both posts. Fans responding to Kourtney’s lingerie-clad picture seemed to note this star’s age-defying looks.

“how tf is she turning 40 and looks younger than me, being 15 i [sic]”

Kourtney is 39-years-old.

Taking slightly longer to launch her own brand than her sisters, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie Jenner, Kourtney is nonetheless making headway as all things Poosh sweep the internet.