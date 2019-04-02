Who Will Replace Bristol Palin On ‘Teen Mom OG’? Farrah Abraham Or Mackenzie McKee Could Be Considered

Could Farrah Abraham return?

Bristol Palin quit Teen Mom OG on Monday and now fans are wondering who MTV will choose to fill her spot.

Although MTV hasn’t confirmed whether or not they will actually add a fifth girl to the show or keep the show as-is with the remaining four cast members, Radar Online has shared some clues about which former stars of the franchise may be considered.

“They should bring Farrah back,” an insider said. “They need her on the show for ratings. They made a big mistake. For the right price, Farrah would come back. But she’s going to say, ‘I told you so!'”

As fans will recall, Abraham was booted from the series in early 2018 due to her work in adult entertainment and the way in which she treated the staff. In the months that followed, a number of people were rumored to be joining the show before MTV ultimately selected Palin and Cheyenne Floyd, formerly of Are You The One? and The Challenge, to replace her.

Unfortunately, just one season later, Palin has decided to exit the show, which has left MTV in the same position they were in last year.

One of the people in the running to replace Abraham last year was former Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee. As fans may recall, McKee was also rumored to be in talks to be added as the fifth girl on Teen Mom 2 before MTV brought her former co-star, Briana DeJesus, to the show.

“Me and Josh are thriving right now and living our best life,” McKee said when confronted about potentially replacing Palin on Teen Mom OG. “We are really shining on YouTube and my business is thriving.”

While MTV has not yet reached out to McKee or fellow potential addition Lindsey Nicholson, formerly of 16 & Pregnant, Nicholson didn’t seem too sure about taking on a potential role.

“All the girls seem very stressed and not happy to work with MTV,” she told Radar Online. “I don’t know if I’d even want that for my family.”

Seen above, Madison Channing Walls, formerly of The Real World: Skeletons, may also be a contender for Palin’s spot and said, via a rep, that she would love to join the show.

“She 100 percent wants to do Teen Mom. I tried pitching her a few months ago. MTV told me, ‘No, not right now.’ Why not put Maddie on? She’s going to be open talking about her struggles with addiction,” the rep said.

Channing-Walls has never been seen on Teen Mom OG before but she briefly dated Teen Mom 2 dad Javi Marroquin.