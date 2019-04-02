Elvis Costello & Blondie To Hit The Road For U.S. Tour This Summer

The 'Blondie and the Beastly E.C.!' tour kicks off July 20 at the site of the 1969 Woodstock festival.

Elvis Costello and Blondie, two of the biggest musical acts of the 1970s, are teaming up for a nationwide tour this summer. Elvis Costello & The Imposters will co-headline a tour with the legendary Blondie this July and August.

The music icons will begin their cross-country trek on July 20 in Bethel, NY, at the site of the 1969 Woodstock festival, before making pit stops in Boston, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and more. The 13-city tour will wrap up in Seattle, Washington on August 10, Rolling Stone reports. The tour is being advertised as Blondie and the Beastly E.C.!, which seems to be a tongue-in-cheek play on Beauty and the Beast.

In the late 1970s, both Elvis Costello and the Attractions and Blondie shot to fame as part of the New Wave movement. The two groups topped the charts in 1978 with Costello’s album Armed Forces, which featured the radio hits “Accidents Will Happen,” “Oliver’s Army,” and “Green Shirt,” and Blondie’s Parallel Lines, which made Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry a superstar with the songs “One Way or Another” and “Heart of Glass.”

Nearly 20 years later, Costello and Harry teamed up to perform on a 1996 album by the Jazz Passengers, which led to a duet on David Letterman’s CBS late-night show, Variety notes. More recently, Elvis Costello’s band released the LP Look Now in 2018, while Blondie’s last album release was 2017’s Pollinator.

You can see the full list of dates and locations for the Blondie and the Beastly E.C. tour in the announcement below.

Elvis Costello and Blondie had no problem filling stadiums during their 1970s heyday. In recent years, Costello, who is now 64, toured as a supporting act with Steely Dan. In 2017, Debbie Harry, now 73, and Blondie co-headlined a tour with Garbage.

Both groups have also been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2003, Costello was inducted into the Rock Hall with his original backup band, The Attractions, while Blondie received the honor in 2006.

It should also be noted that Costello, at least, is a fan of his co-headliner’s music. In 2000, the singer counted down his Top 500 Alums You Need for Vanity Fair, listing the 1981 compilation album The Best of Blondie and noting the song “In the Flesh” as his favorite.

Check out the videos below to see Elvis Costello and Blondie performing two of their biggest hits.

Artist pre-sale tickets for the Blondie and the Beastly E.C.! tour are available starting Tuesday, April 2 before a general on-sale begins Saturday, April 6 at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website.