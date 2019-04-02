Tom Sandoval Was ‘Annoyed’ By Lala Kent And Ariana Madix’s Hookup, Explains Why They Didn’t Have A Threesome

Lala and Ariana hooked up before 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 7.

Lala Kent and Ariana Madix admitted to hooking up in the back seat of Tom Sandoval’s car during an episode of Vanderpump Rules earlier this season and recently, they readdressed the topic while appearing on the After Show.

On April 2, The Daily Dish shared details regarding the appearance, revealing what Sandoval and Madix had to say about why he didn’t hop in and join Kent and Madix in the backseat.

“Dude, I was hungry and jittery from coffee,” Sandoval explained.

“When you’re overly sober and caffeinated and you’re around two people who are s**tfaced, it’s like annoying. You know I was like, annoyed.”

As for Madix, she didn’t want to encourage her boyfriend to join in on her fun with Kent because she was well aware that Kent had a boyfriend, her now-fiance Randall Emmett, at the time.

“I thought like, actually, ‘She has a boyfriend.’ I thought that if I pressured this to happen, I think she’s way more drunk than I am, I would feel bad pushing that,” Madix explained.

According to Madix, she didn’t think Kent wanted to hook up with Sandoval and believes she would have regretted having a threesome with the two of them if that were to have happened.

During her own chat about her hookup with Madix, Kent said that while she didn’t remember a whole lot about their sexual encounter with one another, she wanted people to know that Madix shouldn’t be insecure about her body.

“I do know last year Ariana was very like self-conscious because people were mean to her about down there, like her old boyfriend. That bitch has nothing to be insecure about. Just putting it out there,” Kent said.

While it is unclear exactly how Kent’s fiancé, Emmett, felt about her rendezvous with her co-star, it doesn’t appear that he was too upset about it because ultimately, he and Kent became engaged. That said, Kent quit drinking at the end of last year and later came forward as an alcoholic.

After Kent and Madix’s hookup was confirmed on Vanderpump Rules by Sandoval during a chat with his male co-stars, including James Kennedy, Jax Taylor, and Peter Madrigal, Madix made it clear that she was not happy about Sandoval’s public revelation and said her sexuality is her business and no one else’s.

To see more of the Vanderpump Rules cast, don’t miss new episodes of Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.