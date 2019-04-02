Instagram Model Gabby Epstein Shows Off Insane Bikini Bod In New Sultry Snapshot

The bikini model revealed her fitness secrets and said that a short workout is always better than no workout at all.

Gabby Epstein attends the HiSmileTooth Whitening Party at Nineteen at The Star on December 7, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia.
Jono Searle / Getty Images for HiSmile
Instagram model and social media influencer Gabby Epstein is popular for her skin-baring snapshots which she posts every week to excite her fans and keep them thoroughly engaged and interested in her modeling and promotional activities.

Following her pic-sharing routine, Gabby took to her Instagram page and titillated her 2.2 million fans by posting a new snap wherein she was featured wearing a tiny bikini which could hardly contain her assets.

In the pic, Gabby could be seen wearing a barely-there, grey-colored bikini set through which she provided a generous view of her body, particularly her thighs, as she sat on a sun lounger next to a swimming pool. As a result, she left very little to the imagination of the viewers.

The model let her blonde hair down, wore a neutral shade of lipstick and minimal eye makeup, and opted for an accessory-free look while she stared right into the camera to pull off a very sensuous pose. As of the writing of this piece, the picture in question racked up more than 82,000 likes and 700-plus comments which proves that the model is, indeed, very popular on social media and fans are always eager to see her new bikini snaps every day.

“You are a true babe,” one of her fans wrote, while others called her “seriously unreal,” “an absolute slayer,” “such a bombshell,” and “simply stunning.” Another fan said that there is so much sexiness in one pic that he is completely speechless, while another one opined that Gabby should become a mainstream model and rock international runways because she is absolutely gorgeous and has a perfect body.

Prior to posting the said snap, Gabby treated her fans to a very cool up-close pic of herself showing her wearing a black leather crop top, some gold pendants, and delicate heart-shaped earrings. To pull off a different look, Gabby opted for a brunette wig which, according to some fans, really suited her.

In terms of her aesthetics, she wore a full face of makeup comprising a plum-shade lipstick, pink blusher, and eyeliner. The picture garnered close to 60,000 likes within two days.

Gabby was interviewed by Galore Magazine, during which she revealed that she performs a combination of exercises to keep her body tight and in shape all year long.

“I travel so much that I don’t have a set workout routine, but when I’m at home I usually mix up my training with running, reformer Pilates, boxing, and yoga. When I’m away I have 20-30 minute circuit programs that I can do in my hotel room or at a park if I don’t have time to get to a gym – a short workout is always better than no workout at all.”