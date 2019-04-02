Instagram Model Gabby Epstein Shows Off Insane Bikini Bod In New Sultry Snapshot

The bikini model revealed her fitness secrets and said that a short workout is always better than no workout at all.

Instagram model and social media influencer Gabby Epstein is popular for her skin-baring snapshots which she posts every week to excite her fans and keep them thoroughly engaged and interested in her modeling and promotional activities.

Following her pic-sharing routine, Gabby took to her Instagram page and titillated her 2.2 million fans by posting a new snap wherein she was featured wearing a tiny bikini which could hardly contain her assets.

In the pic, Gabby could be seen wearing a barely-there, grey-colored bikini set through which she provided a generous view of her body, particularly her thighs, as she sat on a sun lounger next to a swimming pool. As a result, she left very little to the imagination of the viewers.

The model let her blonde hair down, wore a neutral shade of lipstick and minimal eye makeup, and opted for an accessory-free look while she stared right into the camera to pull off a very sensuous pose. As of the writing of this piece, the picture in question racked up more than 82,000 likes and 700-plus comments which proves that the model is, indeed, very popular on social media and fans are always eager to see her new bikini snaps every day.

“You are a true babe,” one of her fans wrote, while others called her “seriously unreal,” “an absolute slayer,” “such a bombshell,” and “simply stunning.” Another fan said that there is so much sexiness in one pic that he is completely speechless, while another one opined that Gabby should become a mainstream model and rock international runways because she is absolutely gorgeous and has a perfect body.

Prior to posting the said snap, Gabby treated her fans to a very cool up-close pic of herself showing her wearing a black leather crop top, some gold pendants, and delicate heart-shaped earrings. To pull off a different look, Gabby opted for a brunette wig which, according to some fans, really suited her.

In terms of her aesthetics, she wore a full face of makeup comprising a plum-shade lipstick, pink blusher, and eyeliner. The picture garnered close to 60,000 likes within two days.

Gabby was interviewed by Galore Magazine, during which she revealed that she performs a combination of exercises to keep her body tight and in shape all year long.