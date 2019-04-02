Instagram Model Sommer Ray Flaunts Toned Abs As She Sizzles In Black Blazer, Going Topless Underneath

Instagram model Sommer Ray sure knows how to turn heads.

The social media personality and model has already amassed an impressive following with 20 million fans on Instagram alone — mostly due to the sexy photos that she posts. While she often opts to pose in bikinis and crop tops, Sommer dressed her most recent look up just a little bit more while still showing off her incredible figure.

In the first of two NSFW photos, the social media sensation looks down into the camera with a seductive look on her face. The 22-year-old wears her curly and dyed locks off to the side and they fall just below her breast. In this particular photo, she ditches her signature swimsuit for a sexy black blazer top that barely covers her upper body.

In the image, Ray gives fans a sneak peak at her toned tummy as well as a little bit of cleavage. To complete her look, she dons a pair of circular earrings and a black pencil skirt. The second photo in the set shows Ray in the exact same outfit, but this time she closes the blazer and poses at a side angle. Within just a short time of the post going live, Sommer has already received a ton of attention with over 407,000 likes in addition to 2,600 comments.

While some fans took to the post to gush over how amazing she looks, countless others couldn’t help but comment on her sexy outfit. Of course, a few other Instagrammers had no words and simply took to the post with emojis instead.

“Thank you for posting this. My day is now made,” one follower wrote.

“Why are you such a queen.”

“Ily Sommer it would make my day if you said it back plz,” another commented.

Recently, the model opened up about how she keeps her amazing figure, including her signature backside, in such good shape. The 22-year-old tells TLFN that since her parents were bodybuilders and fitness junkies, she has always been a fan of working out and staying fit. Initially, she said that some people didn’t like the photos that she was posting on Instagram.

“I was slut-shamed in a way — everyone from my hometown judged me. They didn’t understand when I posted pictures of my as** on Instagram, it was because I’d worked hard for it. It’s not a sexualized thing.”

To get her booty, she does a stair master workout to begin followed by three sets of 15 on a few different exercise systems and then cardio as a cool down. It’s safe to say that not only does Sommer look amazing, but she must feel amazing too.