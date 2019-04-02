Late Rapper Tech 9 Was Facing Child Porn Charges

When the Philadelphia-based rapper Tech 9 passed away last week, tributes poured in from various hip-hop luminaries, who remembered him as one of the most respected individuals in the world of battle rap.

Others, per The Inquisitr, confused him with another, better known rapper, Tech N9ne, whose name is pronounced the same as his. Tech N9ne even saw it fit to put out a video statement expressing condolences, while also assuring friends, family and fans that he wasn’t the one who had passed.

Now, there’s a more distributing story about the late Tech 9. The rapper was facing charges related to child pornography and corruption of minors at the time of his death, Philadelphia Magazine reported.

The rapper, whose real name was Akhiym Mickens, had been scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on those charges the next day, when he was pronounced dead on March 24. No cause of death has been released for the rapper and toxicology tests are incomplete, but the coroner’s office told the magazine that the cause of death is “under investigation.”

The 32-year-old Mickens was arrested in January and hit with a slew of criminal charges, including possession of child pornography, indecent assault, indecent exposure and corruption of minors. The alleged victim in the case was the daughter of a woman whom the rapper was dating. The charging documents cite specific lewd acts allegedly committed by Mickens.

Until Tuesday, there had been no reports in the local, national, or niche hip-hop media about the arrest at the time that Tech 9’s death was announced.

Philly rapper, Tech 9, who passed away last month, reportedly faced child sexual charges before his death. https://t.co/CueGE9PY7u — BET News (@BETNews) April 2, 2019

Mickens’ father had sought donations for funeral expenses, while a movement even emerged to declare Tech 9 Day in the city.

Tech 9 competed in Ultimate Rap League (URL), a battle rap circuit, and also worked as a commentator on a battle rap show called Champion. Kendrick Lamar, Lupe Fiasco and Meek Mill were among the lumimaries of the hip hop world who expressed condolences upon the death of Tech 9.

“With his catchphrase ‘Microwave Stopper,’ no-holds-bar critique of battles and battlers, he was unmatched and beloved personality and influencer,” The Source magazine said following the rapper’s death, in reference to his commentary work on Champion. “It does him no justice to limit his rising star to just this platform in Hip-Hop media, he could have honestly been as legendary as veteran cultural critics and music enthusiasts such as Harry Allen, Selwyn Hinds or Allen ‘Black Cat’ Gordon.”