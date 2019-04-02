Tamar Braxton Talks Starting Over And Her New Beau In ‘BFV’ Clip

Tamar Braxton opens up about life after divorce in a clip for the new season of Braxton Family Values.

According to E! News, the new Celebrity Big Brother winner is reportedly “doing fine,” but is still struggling with the ins and outs of her divorce from music producer Vince Herbert. The pair decided to part ways in 2017 after six years of marriage. The two share one son together- Logan, 5. In a recent clip from the show’s sixth season, the “Love & War” songstress reveals that the idea of being a divorcee still hasn’t hit her yet.

“I wasn’t just divorcing my husband, I was divorcing my best friend,” she says in the clip. “I wanna call him, but I can’t really do that…Vince is not my friend, but somebody I respect. But because there’s been so many blurred lines in the relationship, the only alternative that I had was to separate the relationship from the business, and if we’re going to be divorced, we’re gonna live separate lives. I have to let him live his life like he has to let me live my life.”

Braxton also admits that she never expected to leave her husband, but said she knew it was the right decision. Rumors began to surface that the pair’s marriage was on the rocks in 2017 when Herbert allegedly cheated on the former The Real host. There were also rumors that the marriage turned violent, which Braxton has denied, along with rumors stating he impregnated another woman during their marriage. However, Braxton told The View in 2018 that divorcing Herbert was “the only option,” per Us Weekly.

While Braxton admits the new dynamic between her and Herbert have been different, The Inquisitr reported last month that the two exes are in a better place and the decision to separate rekindled their friendship. The “All the Way Home” singer has also reportedly moved on with a new man, who she nicknames “T’Challa”. The television personality’s new love is Nigerian and is what she describes as a “snack.” Braxton gushes about her boo in the BFV clip.

“Tamar’s got a new man for a few months now,” she said. “And I ain’t gonna say his name, but he’s Nigerian and he’s wonderful and beautiful and amazing and he smells good and he’s like a snack and he’s chocolate…so I’m doing just fine with my new ride.”

The sixth season of the show will also cover the relationship between Braxton’s famous sister Toni and Cash Money founder Birdman. Viewers can see all of the Braxton sisters’ stories unfold when the reality series premieres on WeTv on April 4 at 9 p.m. EST.