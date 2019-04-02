Kim Kardashian’s Dubai-Based Doppelgänger Continues To Dupe Instagram

She's a dead-ringer for the real deal.

Kim Kardashian has a look. It’s ultra-slick, ultra-contoured, and ultra-polished. It’s likely what makes KKW Beauty the empire it is. In July 2018, The Sun reported Kim “earning $5 million in five minutes” as sales of KKW Fragrance made global headlines.

There’s always a lookalike, though.

Sonia Ali is the Dubai-based beauty blogger whose genes seem to be making waves on social media. Not related to the Kardashians (but looking exactly like one of them), Sonia is now an Instagram sensation with over 960,000 followers. She gets profiled by Vogue Arabia, but it’s her Instagram updates that are making everyone do a double-take.

On April 2, 2019, Sonia updated her account with a selfie that could literally have been taken from Kim’s own Instagram. The comments reflect the status quo.

“I thought you were Kim K for a second”

Another comment echoed this, stating that Ali looks “like Kim k more than Kim herself.” Interestingly though, there’s more to it. Sonia comes as a double act. With a sister who’s a dead-ringer for Kylie Jenner, Sonia regularly updates her Instagram with her sibling. Admittedly, these two couldn’t look more like the Calabasas-based celebrities. The Mirror quotes Sonia on the subject.

“I always get it at airports and when I’m shopping, more when I visit the USA. I have never seen it but my family and friends always would say there was a resemblance.”

Ali tends to post similar material to Kim. A mishmash of selfies, street snaps, and mirror shots further channel the Kardashian vibe, although Ali’s April 2 post is beauty-centric. Quite what the reaction is when these two sisters hit the streets of Dubai can only be imagined, but nobody can accuse these sisters of a job half done.

In 2017, Sonia and her sister, Fyza, joined forces for this snap. Not all comments were full of praise, though.

“don’t understand y they r acting exactly like kim and Kylie, just be real and be ur self”

On April 2 though, the update follows Kim’s recent close-ups. Much like the great Kim K, Sonia is endorsing a beauty product. Everything from her bone structure to her facial expressions exudes Kardashian energy. As per the above report from The Mirror quoting Sonia, the bulk of her following is from her Middle Eastern location.

When your Instagram following is inching itself towards the 1-million mark though, there’s no denying that your appeal is international. Within two hours of being posted, Sonia’s April 2 update had racked up over 12,000 likes.