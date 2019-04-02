Leah Messer Speaks Out About ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Drama: ‘How Hard Does It Really Have To Be?’

With Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 well under way, the reunion is getting ready to film in New York City. However, there has been a lot of drama surrounding the show. Some cast members have said they may not attend while reports suggest there have been scheduling changes in order to accommodate everyone. Now, Leah Messer, who usually stays quiet about the drama on the show, is speaking out about the reunion drama on Twitter.

“So f****** annoyed with this reunion b*******. Can the weekend just be over and can there be a solid plan already? #bs #overit How hard does it really have to be!?!?”

The drama started when Briana DeJesus spoke out on Twitter and said she wouldn’t be attending the reunion. Kailyn Lowry then posted on Twitter that she would not be attending the reunion either. However, neither cast member gave any further insight or explained why they would not be attending, leaving some fans very confused.

After that, Leah tweeted that she and Jeremy Calvert would be at the reunion.

Kailyn eventually gave a little more insight and tweeted, “When people aren’t being treated fairly and things are not the same for all cast members across the board, things become hostile.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, and Briana DeJesus would all be in separate cities that are close to New York City and would Skype in for the group portion of the reunion. However, Kailyn felt that the show was “choosing” Briana over Kail. Things then changed so that Kailyn would be on stage for the group reunion. The schedule was also changed to accommodate the cast.

A fan replied to Leah’s tweet asking what was going on with special accommodations and the mom of three replied, “I’m just saying if what you wanted has been accommodated just get on with it and if not do whatever you have to do. Have a solid decision! It’s everyone’s schedule being messed with. It’s all crazy nothing is the same anymore and it’s honestly sad.”

Leah didn’t go into detail about anything, but it sounds like she is upset that things keep changing.

The reunion is set to tape this weekend. So far, Chelsea Houska is the only cast member not to speak out about the reunion drama.

It is unclear when the Teen Mom 2 reunion will air on MTV. However, fans can tune in for new episodes of the show on Monday nights.