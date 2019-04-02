Kourtney Kardashian Launches Poosh, Her New Lifestyle Website Filled With Parenting And Health Advice

Kourtney Kardashian’s latest venture is now live! The reality star launched her new lifestyle website, Poosh, on Tuesday afternoon. Inspired by her 6-year-old daughter Penelope’s adorable nickname, Poosh covers topics such as health, parenting, travel, food, beauty, home, and more. In addition to general advice, a portion of the site is dedicated to Kourtney’s personal journey and sharing what she has learned in these categories over the years, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The black-and-white-themed website already has loads of content. In the Health & Wellness section, there are posts about foods to flatten your belly, organic wines, how to achieve a butt lift, and how to cut carbs. Under Life & Style, Kourtney explains how to look good naked, secrets for shiny hair, the perfect routine before a night out, and more. The site also boasts a Home & Entertaining section, which reveals Kris Jenner’s brownie recipe, Kourtney’s berry smoothie, and non-toxic toys for kids.

Many members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have already made appearances on the site, including Penelope, whom Kourtney shares with ex Scott Disick, and Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter, North West.

Kourtney is also a mother to 9-year-old son Mason and 4-year-old son Reign. Poosh holds several parenting tips and tricks that the 39-year-old reality star has learned, such as the safe way to co-sleep with your children.

“Poosh is the modern guide to living your best life,” the website reads. “Our mission is to educate, motivate, create, and curate a modern lifestyle, achievable by all.”

The reality star also left her own note on the site for fans, explaining that she started Poosh because she “felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space.”

“I get endless questions about food, kids, beauty, and fashion, so I decided to create Poosh, a curated experience and a destination for modern living,” Kourtney said.

While only the blog is available now, a shop is reportedly on the way. Fans can sign up now to receive email notifications for the launch of Poosh’s shop, where original products and Kourtney’s recommendations are likely to be sold.

Kourtney has been teasing the launch of Poosh since early March with several eye-catching racy photos on Instagram. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced the launch on Tuesday with a photo of herself in black lingerie.

In addition to the website, a Poosh YouTube channel also launched, featuring interviews led by Kourtney herself as well as everyday fitness and wellness hacks.

Kourtney’s first interview featured her mother-turned-manager, Kris Jenner. The two candidly discussed how to live life as a boss.