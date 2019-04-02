Mick Jagger Will Undergo Surgery To Replace Heart Valve

Mick Jagger is set to undergo heart surgery shortly after announcing that his upcoming Rolling Stones tour dates would need to be postponed.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, the Rolling Stones frontman took to his Twitter account over the weekend to let fans know that he was “devastated” to be postponing his highly-anticipated tour, which was set to kick off April 20 and run 17 shows long. At the time, he did not go into any further detail as to why the band was forced to postpone the series of concerts but he did let fans know that he would be “working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can.”

Originally, it was reported that Jagger had a mystery illness but CNN can now confirm that the rocker will actually be undergoing surgery this week to replace a valve in his heart. No further details were given on the surgery by Jagger’s representative but according to the Texas Heart Institute, patients who undergo a heart valve replacement surgery are expected to stay in the hospital for about a week after the procedure including one to three days in the intensive care unit.

“Most valve repair and replacement operations are successful. In some rare cases, a valve repair may fail and another operation may be needed,” the website reads.

The Inquisitr also previously shared that Jagger found out about his health issue during a routine medical scan but the rocker is said to be optimistic that he won’t be out of commission for too long. In fact, the 75-year-old even told friends that he “feels great” and is already “bored” with his downtime. Right now, Jagger is making the most out of his time before surgery and was spotted vacationing in Miami with with his girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, their son, Deveraux, and Mick’s daughter Georgia May.

Jagger’s longtime bandmate and pal, Ron Wood, was also spotted with the group along with his wife Sally, as well as their two-year-old twin daughters Gracie Jane and Alice Rose. The Rolling Stones were the first to issue a statement to fans regarding the postponement of the tour on March 30.

“Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment,” the statement read. “We apologize for any inconvenience this causes those who have tickets to shows but wish to reassure fans to hold onto these existing tickets, as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates, which will be announced shortly.”

Since news of Jagger’s most recent health issues, Jagger’s social media account have been flooded with comments wishing the singer the best.