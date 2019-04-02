Michelle Stafford Addresses Family Emergency As ‘GH’ And ‘Y&R’ Fans Buzz Over Bombshell News Of Hers

General Hospital actress Michelle Stafford took to Instagram Tuesday to thank fans for their support during a recent difficult time. Some of her followers may have thought she was addressing the big news that just emerged regarding her career shift as they started to read the post. However, it turns out she has been focused on something far more frightening and important to her.

Stafford’s latest Instagram post notes that her father just underwent heart surgery and she thanked everybody for all of their support. For those General Hospital and The Young and the Restless fans who perhaps wondered why Michelle hadn’t said anything on social media about the shocking reports of her GH departure that emerged last weekend, it seems likely that this surgery of her father’s is why she’s been otherwise quiet.

As The Inquisitr detailed over the weekend, reports are detailing that Stafford had decided to lave General Hospital and the role of Nina that she originated. She will be headed back to The Young and the Restless to again play Phyllis, and Gina Tognoni has been let go.

The news about Stafford leaving General Hospital to play Phyllis again on Young and Restless seemed like an early April Fools’ Day joke, but it didn’t take long for fellow cast members to hop onto social media and confirm the reports. At this point, a specific exit date for Michelle in her portrayal of Nina has not been revealed.

Stafford has posted about her dad on Instagram before. Last August, Michelle shared a couple of shots and noted that they were celebrating his 80th birthday.

The General Hospital star clearly treasures and admires her father, so fans have no doubt that her focus in recent days has been fully on her dad and his heart surgery rather than on soap-related headlines. Stafford’s supporters, including some of her GH and Y&R co-stars, were quick to step up and lend their support on her Instagram post about her dad’s surgery and everybody is glad he seems to be doing well.

There is no doubt that Stafford will speak out about her General Hospital exit at some point soon. Many Young and Restless fans are thrilled to be getting her back as Phyllis, but GH fans are curious to see how the writers will handle everything with the Nina storyline.

Both General Hospital and Young and Restless fans are hopeful that Michelle Stafford’s father’s recovery will go well and they will be watching for additional updates from the popular soap opera actress.