Kim Zolciak-Biermann Flaunts Toned Body In Skimpy Bikini, Gives Shout-Out To Plastic Surgeon

Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann brought a little heat to a gorgeous looking beach and has the pictures to prove it. While walking hand-in-hand with her daughter, Kaia, the reality star flaunted her toned body in a skimpy, hot pink bikini, and shared the sultry snap to Instagram.

Zolciak-Biermann wore her platinum locks in a loose, messy bun on top of her head for the sunny stroll. She accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses and a fuschia cup to sip on something yummy as she and her daughter toed the shoreline. Showing a side view of her curvaceous body, the reality star showed off the skintight garb, including the tiny, low-waisted bottoms that gave a glimpse of her voluptuous backside.

With its intricate cut, fans were able to get a front-and-center look at her toned thighs. As she put one foot in front of the other for her sandy romp, her muscular calves were on full display. Her chiseled abs were also visible, as was the detailed tattoo sprawling across her midsection.

The matching top, which featured thick, ruffled straps, showed off her ample cleavage and buxom chest. In the caption, Zolciak-Biermann thanked her plastic surgeon, Miami-based doctor Dr. Leonard Hochstein, and praised him for her “smaller boobs,” which she added that she loves.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Zolciak-Biermann and her daughters, Brielle and Ariana, recently took to social media to share that they were taking advantage of the “3 for 1” special at the plastic surgeon’s office and had all gone under the knife together. The trio posed for a selfie style shot, looking like a set of triplets, all wearing matching bouncy blowouts and pouting their plumped-up lips.

The 40-year old reality star has been pretty open about undergoing plastic surgery in the past, and as People Magazine shared, she had to have a necessary tummy-tuck surgery to alleviate a hernia after giving birth to her twins.

“I had a major hernia after my twins, so I had to have it repaired regardless, and they do it the same way almost as a tummy tuck, so I said you might as well do the repair, and I mean it was covered by insurance and the whole nine yards,” she shared.

She also added that in addition to the “tummy tuck,” she’s had botox to aid with migraines, and she’s had lip injections as well. So when her daughter, Brielle, was feeling insecure about the size of her lips — wanting an enhancement herself — Zolciak-Biermann brought her to her personal doctor to have the procedure done.

Though Brielle faced backlash over the enhancement, with many fans thinking that she may have gone “overboard” with the injections, her mom stood by her side and supported her daughter, saying that folks were going to talk about her either way.

“People always have something to say. You’re never going to win,” she shared.