Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Flaunts Major Cleavage In Plunging One-Piece On Instagram

Kelly Gale looks good in just about anything, and proved that yet again with a sizzling new snap shared to her Instagram account that was sure to get pulses racing.

The 23-year-old was captured by the camera running her hands through her hair as she struck a pose on the beach, and looked nothing short of stunning as she did so. The Victoria’s Secret model rocked a skimpy one-piece bathing suit for the social media post that left little to the imagination and drover her fans wild.

The bright yellow number popped perfectly against Kelly’s tan skin, and flaunted some major skin due to its revealing design. The model put on a busty display thanks to the swimwear’s plunging neckline that was adorned with small yellow pom-poms, which flashed an ample amount of cleavage as well as side boob from the wide armholes of the barely-there garment. Meanwhile, the high-cut leg of Kelly’s beach day ensemble perfectly outlined her curvaceous backside and toned legs, as well as her enviably trim midsection, which was highlighted by the skintight nature of the fabric.

Kelly held a plush striped towel in her hand as she played with her long brown tresses for the steamy snap, and opted for a minimal makeup look that let her natural beauty shine through for her beachy photo shoot.

Fans of the Indian-Australian beauty were far from shy about showing their love for Kelly’s sexy new Instagram upload which, at the time of this writing, has racked up nearly 7,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live on the platform. Dozens of the model’s 1.1 million followers flocked to the comments section as well to leave compliments for her jaw-dropping look.

“Gorgeous,” one follower wrote, while another said she was “body goals.”

“So so beautiful! That yellow looks amazing on you,” a third fan commented.

Judging by the collection of recent posts to Kelly’s widely-followed account on the photo sharing social media platform, the model — who has strutted her stuff in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show five times in the last six years — is definitely ready for summer.

The stunner’s feed is full of sexy shots of her enjoying time on the beach in tiny bikinis, many accompanied by captions with Kelly expressing her longing for the warm weather that is on its way. Just this weekend, she flaunted her incredible body in another barely-there two piece that did her nothing but favors and certainly did not disappoint her thousands of fans.