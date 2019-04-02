Kylie Jenner ‘Falling In Love’ With Travis Scott ‘Even More’ As Vacation Heals Cheating Rumors

2019 has been cheating central for the world’s most famous family. Everyone is still getting over Jordyn Woods’ admission to “kissing” Tristan Thompson on Red Table Talk. The February 2019 scandal now comes with its own timeline, courtesy of Us Magazine.

Khloe isn’t the only Kardashian whose name has made “cheating” headlines this year, though. Right up there with her is Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend of nearly two years, Travis Scott. On March 4, 2019, Cosmopolitan reported the Astroworld rapper “denying” cheating accusations – well, via his rep. The magazine quotes a source reporting to TMZ.

“They were at her home in the evening, when she claimed to discover ‘evidence’ he cheated on her.”

Fresh news on April 2 seems to suggest that it’s all water under the bridge, though. Kylie and Travis are on vacation in Punta Mita, Mexico with their daughter, Stormi. E Online now reports the sunny break as “mending” this young couple’s relationship.

“Every time Kylie sees Travis interacting with Stormi and being a great father, she falls in love with him even more.”

Kylie and Travis are said to be “in a really good place now,” while their vacation is said to be something they “truly needed.” On April 1, Kylie posted an Instagram video of Stormi giggling with her father as she joined them on the family break.

Sources exclusive to media outlets tend to report negativity. Not this one. Outlining that Kylie is finally spending “a lot of time” with her baby daddy, the source suggests that this billionaire is now more in love with her rapper beau than ever. In particular, it would seem, it’s watching Travis step up to the plate as a father that’s melting Kylie’s heart.

“It was great for them to spend time together as a family, and Kylie feels more at ease about their relationship and where she stands with him,” the above-mentioned source adds.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO hasn’t had it easy when it comes to rumors. In December 2018, MSN reported Kylie slamming “fake” photos of Travis cheating on her. She wasted no time using her Instagram story to voice her opinion.

“Idk if this is really a social experiment to some people but you’re messing with real people, real relationships, real family…”

Despite rumors forming somewhat of a carousel in this relationship, fans continue to speculate whether or not Jenner and Scott are engaged. A fist of a ring has been spotted on Kylie’s engagement finger for some months now, although no announcement has been made. The rumors are further fueled by “second baby” captions to Kylie’s Instagram, as can be seen above.

For now though, this couple is weathering the storm.