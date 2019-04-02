Victoria’s Secret Model Maya Stepper Dons A Revealing Bodysuit In New Snap

German beauty Maya Stepper, who is well known on Instagram for her innocent looks as well as her amazing figure, recently took to her account and sent a wave of excitement among her fans and followers by posting a risqué photo — one which allowed her to put her well-toned legs and thighs on full display.

Made up of a black lace bodice and animal print side panels, the bodysuit had a plunging neckline which allowed the model to provide a glimpse of her cleavage as she sat on a bed atop white sheets. She also posted a video along with the snap wherein she struck different poses to provide a good view of her pert posterior.

In terms of her aesthetics, Maya let her blonde tresses down, wore minimal makeup, and opted for an accessory-free look which melted many hearts.

In the caption of her picture, Maya wrote, “Guten Morgen,” which is the German phrase for good morning. Within five hours of having been posted, the picture and the video amassed more than 16,000 likes and close to 400 comments which shows that the model is slowly becoming quite popular on the photo-sharing website.

Commenting on the snap, one fan said that Maya’s beauty will kill him, while another one said that he is “totally in love with Maya.” One of her female fans asked Maya to share her diet and exercise regimen with her fans because they look up to her and would like to know what sort of techniques the model employs to stay in shape. Other fans posted various complimentary comments and phrases on the picture while those who didn’t feel like typing long sentences opted for a more millennial way of expressing their admiration for the model and used hearts and kiss emojis instead of words.

Prior to posting the snap and video, Maya treated her fans to some new pictures from her newest Anine Bing campaign, wherein she could be seen wearing some very stylish outfits from the label. In the caption, Maya said that she loved shooting for the campaign because it always leaves her inspired, empowered, and in need of every single piece from the collection.

According to an article by Faithful Travels, Maya was asked about her most favorite destination in the world. In response, she said she loved the South African capital of Cape Town the most because there is something very spiritual about the city, and its landscapes are absolutely breathtaking. She also revealed that she loves beaches and said the following.