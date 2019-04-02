‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Reveals Its Release Date In New Trailer

The Hills: New Beginnings will officially air on MTV this summer.

The MTV series is a reboot of the network’s reality show starring Lauren Conrad that ran from 2006-2010. The new series brings back former cast members Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and his sister Stephanie, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, and Whitney Port. The OC alum and Brandon Thomas Lee are slated to appear on the new series as cast members.

According to E! News, MTV executives describe the new show as having the same rhythm of the cultural phenomenon from the early 2000s.

“Based on the series that changed the reality TV landscape, the much buzzed about show will reunite original cast members and add notable newcomers, as they write their newest chapters in relationships, romance and success,” the network wrote.

In addition to the premiere, the trailer takes viewers back to the original MTV show, which was one of the network’s most popular reality dramas and followed the lives of a group of young friends navigating their professional and personal lives in Los Angeles. One clip from the trailer shows the romantic struggles between Brescia and Patridge, which seems to be revisited in the new show, with the exes coming back as “friends.” Patridge, 33, has been married to motorcycle rider Cory Bohan since 2016.

One storyline that will reportedly not be conjured up again will be the relationship between Montag and her ex-BFF Conrad. While Conrad was the star of the original series, she is noticeably absent from any promotion for the reboot and will reportedly not appear on the show. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Barton, Montag, Patridge, and Port discussed how the decision to leave Conrad and the show’s other star, Kristin Cavallari, out of the reboot makes sense, with Port stating they “aren’t part of the storyline.” The women also discuss how the new series will focus more on the friendship between the former cast members, which isn’t a fact for Montag and Conrad. She said in her interview that she and the LC by Lauren Conrad designer never reconciled after Montag was accused of spreading a rumor that Conrad and her then-boyfriend Wahler made a sex tape.

“Sometimes things happen that will change how you feel about people, and sometimes it’s very permanent,” she said. “I thought with Lauren and me, we would’ve been friends again.”

The Hills: New Beginnings will debut in the U.S. on June 24 before rolling out globally across Viacom’s international network of MTV channels in close to 180 countries, per E! News.