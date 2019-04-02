Jenelle Evans Speaks Out And Explains Her Absence From ‘Teen Mom 2’

The most recent episode of Teen Mom 2 showed Leah Messer celebrating her twin’s birthday, Kailyn Lowry’s launch party for her hair products, Briana DeJesus meeting up with her ex so he could see their daughter, and Chelsea Houska caring for her three kids. However, noticeably absent from the show this week was Jenelle Evans.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, a source explained that there was no footage of Jenelle available. However, Jenelle is speaking out on Twitter and explaining her side of things about why she wasn’t shown in this week’s episode.

“Had the girls attend #NYFW not too long ago. During this week they chose not to film because my husband was also with me. This is why I was not in last night’s episode. Had lots of fun tho!”

Along with the tweet, Jenelle shared some photos of herself with her daughter and her stepdaughter.

Although Jenelle’s husband David appeared on the show at one point, he is no longer allowed to film. In fact, if David is present when Jenelle is filming, production has to be shut down. This has led to some hiccups this season.

Jenelle Evans was introduced to viewers on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she found out she was pregnant with her son. The relationship between her and her then boyfriend did not work out and they eventually split. Jenelle’s mother, Barbara, eventually gained custody of Jenelle’s son. While Jenelle visits with him often, Jenelle’s mom still has custody of him.

Jenelle has also had two more kids since her 16 and Pregnant episode with both of her pregnancies being featured on Teen Mom 2. Jenelle has another son with an ex-boyfriend and she and her husband have a daughter together.

It is unclear how often Jenelle will appear on the show this season, but the report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup suggests that this will not be the first episode in which Jenelle is not shown. Filming for the Teen Mom 2 reunion is also upcoming and it is unclear if Jenelle will be in attendance.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Jenelle opened up and revealed that she is having some medical issues. As a result, she may not be cleared to travel to New York for the filming.

It is unknown when the Teen Mom 2 reunion will air. Until then, fans can catch up with the cast on new episodes of the show which air Monday nights on MTV.