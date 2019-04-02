Lisa Vanderpump Explains Why Friendship With Kyle Richards And ‘RHOBH’ Co-Stars Is Impossible After Feud

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star may never forgive her castmates for calling her a liar.

Lisa Vanderpump is strongly hinting that a fixed friendship between her and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars is not in the cards. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the SUR owner revealed that she has no regrets about walking away from her former friend group amid the Puppy Gate scandal that has played out on the ninth season of the Bravo reality show.

Vanderpump told ET that she can’t get past the fact that her castmates accused her of lying about leaked details of Dorit Kemsley’s puppy problems, which came to a head when it was discovered that a puppy the swimsuit designer adopted from the Vanderpump Dogs center ended up at a shelter.

Lisa Vanderpump revealed that things exploded when longtime friend Kyle Richards showed up at her house to confront her over the group’s suspicion that she leaked a story about the damaging doggie drama to Radar Online. The Vanderpump Rules star said her co-stars still continued to grill her after she swore on the lives of her children, Pandora and Max. Lisa explained that unless the dynamic changed radically, she doesn’t want “people in my life that question me.”

“I stopped filming halfway through the season. When you are a woman of integrity, and you’re a woman that works really hard and is very compassionate and is very principally minded, and they keep coming at you and ganging up on you, I don’t know. I didn’t integrate with the other women after they constantly called me a liar.”

Lisa Vanderpump has not confirmed if she will attend the upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion after being estranged from her castmates for months. She also added that her RHOBH co-stars were not there for her when she needed them after her brother Mark’s sudden death last April.

“I was searching for happiness at that time in my life, and I certainly didn’t find it with them.”

While Lisa Vanderpump stopped filming midway through this season of RHOBH, Bravo’s cameras were on hand to document the opening of her new cocktail garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Real Housewives friend Camille Grammer was the only cast member in attendance—and that was by design.

in an interview with Page Six over the weekend, Lisa Vanderpump cheekily explained why former friends Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and Denise Richards weren’t part of the opening night festivities at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.

“Well, I did have an invitation to them because I had it on e-mail and it was all written out for all of them you know. And they’re not here. I think it was probably because I forgot to press the send button.”

While Lisa Vanderpump seems content with putting her friendship with Richards and the rest of the Real Housewives behind her, Kyle previously told Us Weekly that despite the estrangement, she still had love for Lisa Vanderpump.

“You know? I love her, I really do,” Richards said in November. “She’s a good friend of mine for many years and I love doing the show with her and I hope so. We have fun together, laugh together, so we shall see.”

Since that time, Richards has also cast doubt on the possibility of a reconciliation with Lisa Vanderpump.

You can see Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards’ blowout on the next episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.