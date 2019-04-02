‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Is Coming To Passover With Special Haggadah

Through two seasons, Amazon’s TV series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has emerged as a major hit and cultural phenomenon. While the show, about a Jewish woman in 1950s Manhattan who decides to become a stand up comedian, has generated with Jewish audiences, its popularity has extended far beyond.

With the show’s considerable Jewish fan base in mind, Maxwell House Coffee is offering a special Marveous Mrs. Maisel-themed Passover Haggadah, with the purchase of certain products.

The Haggadah, which is the book used for each year’s Passover service, comes with illustrations of the entire cast of the series- including Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegan, Marin Hinkle and Kevin Pollak- at the Passover table.

The book is available from Amazon, which is also where the show streams.

“Midge Maisel is known for hosting elegant Passover seder dinners, and now you and your family can have a piece of Midge’s seder at your own Passover table,” the website says.

According to The Forward, Maxwell House has always been associated with Passover, and in 1923 in became the first company to produce a Kosher-for-Passover coffee. Joseph Jacobs, at the time, was able to convince rabbis that coffee was considered a fruit and therefore okay to be consumed during Passover. He went on to create a free Maxwell House Haggadeh for distribution with the coffee, beginning in the 1930s.

Last December, per The Nosher, the producers of the show partnered with Jewish delis to offer Mrs. Maisel-themed pastrami sandwiches. The Carnegie Deli, which re-opened as a pop-up restaurant after the iconic restaurant closed, offered the sandwich, which was called The Maisel. Other participating delis included Canter’s Deli in Los Angeles, Manny’s in Chicago and the new Mamaleh’s outside Boston.

Over 55 million copies of that Maxwell House Haggadah have been distributed in the ensuing eight decades, per The Forward.

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, best known for creating Gilmore Girls, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel debuted on Amazon in 2017, and has since aired two seasons, with a third season of the series currently shooting in New York City.

The series has won both an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series and a Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, with Brosnahan also winning both awards for acting. The series has won a total of eight Emmy Awards through its first two seasons.

Amazon has not yet announced a release date for the third season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.