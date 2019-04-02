Erika Jayne Reveals Thoughts On Lisa Vanderpump Attending The ‘RHOBH’ Reunion

Lisa hasn't yet decided if she'll attend.

Does Erika Jayne think Lisa Vanderpump will be in attendance when she and her co-stars film the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion later this spring?

During a recent interview, the musician and reality star opened up about the upcoming taping and said the three-part special was sure to be “great.”

“I think the reunion is gonna be great. Depending on who or who does not show up. We’ll see,” she told Us Weekly at the GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills last week.

As for whether or not she believes Vanderpump will be present, Jayne added, “I think she will. Oh, yes I do.”

Weeks ago, as Vanderpump’s co-stars accused her of attempting to make Dorit Kemsley by pushing a negative story about her decision to give away a dog she adopted from Vanderpump’s rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs, an insider suggested Vanderpump likely wouldn’t join her co-stars for the taping.

“Production and the other Housewives don’t believe she will show up for the reunion because she can’t face the truth and the other Housewives,” the source told the magazine at the time.

Around the time of Us Weekly‘s initial report, Vanderpump spoke out about her thoughts on the upcoming reunion and said she wasn’t yet sure if she’d attend because the taping was so far away.

While the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has gone through ups and down throughout the ninth season, Jayne said she wishes everyone well, despite their issues.

“Sometimes it’s a little hard though,” she continued. “It is about our lives and that’s what makes me stay up at night. You’re talking about your personal life. Teddi, I know she’s so upset about her integrity, and Dorit is very upset in the way she’s being portrayed. … We’re human beings.”

Although Teddi Mellencamp has admitted to playing along with Vanderpump’s alleged scheme to take down Kemsley, she owned up to her role in the drama during a past episode of the show and the majority of the cast seemed to forgive her for her behavior. As for Vanderpump, she’s insisted for months that she had nothing to do with the story about Kemsley and her dog and suggested Mellencamp was lying about what she had been told by her Vanderpump Dogs employee, John Blizzard.

To see more of Jayne and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.