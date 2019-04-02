Justin Bieber Apologizes For ‘Insensitive’ April Fool’s Joke

On April Fool’s Day, Justin Bieber posted an image of wife Hailey Baldwin teasing fans that the couple was expecting their first child. The singer faced immediate backlash after fans found out that the post was all a joke, forcing Justin to write a lengthy apology on his Instagram for his “insensitive” prank.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Justin posted an ultrasound and an image of Hailey at what looked like a prenatal check-up. A little while later, he posted another image showing a puppy in the sonogram, rather than a baby, upsetting fans. Some people felt that the joke was insensitive to those who are having trouble or are unable to conceive. Many threatened to unfollow him.

In the wake of the backlash, Justin posted an image of an article on Fox News showing that the singer was being slammed on social media for his prank. In the lengthy caption for the image, he begrudgingly apologized, saying that people are always going to be offended and some people can’t take an April Fool’s joke.

” I didn’t at all mean to be insensitive to people who can’t have children. A lot of people I know, their first go to prank on April fools is telling their parents they are pregnant to get a big reaction,” he wrote.

“But I will apologize anyway and take responsibility and say sorry to people who were offended. I truly don’t want anyone to be hurt by a prank.. it’s like when I shoved cake in my little sisters face for her birthday expecting her to laugh but she cried. You sometimes just don’t know what will hurt someone’s feelings not to compare pregnancy with cake in the face,” he added.

He then concluded that sometimes you just have to pull a prank and see how it lands.

Hailey hasn’t weighed in on the controversy, though she did post an image with her and an adorable golden retreiver puppy for Bare Minerals on her Instagram.

The whole ordeal hasn’t stopped fans from hoping that the pregnancy news might be a hint of what’s to come. According to Cosmopolitan, a source recently revealed that the couple is hoping to become parents sooner rather than later. Apparently, Justin has always wanted to be a young father, though the source also said that he is working on getting to a better place in terms of mental health before they start a family.

Hailey, on the other hand, has a more flexible timeline for motherhood.