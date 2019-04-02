Watch Villareal CF Vs. FC Barcelona Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch La Liga Match Live Online

FC Barcelona look to hold or stretch their 10-point lead at the top of La Liga when they face a Villareal CF team desperate to avoid relegation.

La Liga leaders FC Barcelona are sitting on what appears to be a comfortable, 10-point cushion at the top of the table, per Sky Sports, but that could urn around quickly this week, a week that will make or break the Catalan club’s bid for a second straight championship, and third in the last four years. The Blaugrana must avoid a stumble on Tuesday against a desperate Villareal CF club that sits just a point above the relegation zone, ahead of a do-or-die match against second place Atlético Madrid on Saturday. Barcelona’s title campaign would be placed in jeopardy with anything less than the full three points in the Tuesday match that will live stream from El Madrigal.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Villareal CF vs. FC Barcelona showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Tuesday, April 2, at the iconic 25,000-seat Estadio de la Cerámica stadium, also known as El Madrigal in Villarreal, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 8:30 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the live stream gets underway at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 12:30 p.m. Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 11 p.m. on Sunday, India Standard Time. Fans in China can log in to the live stream at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, April 3, China Standard Time.

Villareal could shape up too be a dangerous opponent for Bareclona. As FCBarcelona.com reports, The Yellow Submarine — as the team is known in honor of its distinctive, fluorescent yellow kit — have long been La Liga’s model for how a club from a small town can succeed in the top flight. Villareal has a population of just 51,000 compared to Barcelona’s 1.6 million people.

But now, the team that has spent five straight years in La Liga, even qualifying for the UEFA Champions League with a fourth-place finish just two seasons ago, now absolutely must win points to avoid a trip back to the Segunda Division.

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona scored two goals in a win on Saturday for 31 in La Liga this season. David Ramos / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Villareal CF vs. FC Barcelona La Liga midweek showdown, log in to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers the BeIn Sports network of channels.

For fans without a BeIn Sports cable or satellite subscription, there is still a legal way to watch the game stream live for free without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. Fans may register for a free trial of a streaming TV package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but both come with a seven day free trial. In that week-long period, fans can watch the El Submarino Amarillo vs. Blaugrana match live stream for free.

The Tuesday La Liga match will also be offered by Facebook Live, which carries a free stream on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Villareal-Barcelona match. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Atlético Madrid vs. Girona FC will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in China, PPTV Sport will carry the live stream of the La Liga showdown.

For a quite extensive list of outlets around the globe that may also offer a live stream of Villareal CF vs. FC Barcelona, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.